Today, Phoenix Systems is seeing companies from many industries take up its new high-security, high-convenience cloud services. For organizations operating in regulated sectors, working with Phoenix Systems provides the flexibility and efficiency benefits of public cloud solutions, while also facilitating compliance with strict data governance and security directives.

“Until now, banks have stuck to dedicated hardware since that was the only way they could guarantee data security,” says Taroni. “Using IBM technology, we’re offering a real alternative that’s within the same price range as public cloud. Similarly, companies getting into the digital asset space can make use of a platform that’s ready-made for protecting their wallets.”

For example, Swissdox (link resides outside of ibm.com) hosts an online media database for 220,000 Swiss students and citizens on the Phoenix Systems platform. Each year, the organization adds 1.7 million documents to the archive. With help from Phoenix Systems, Swissdox developed a powerful context-based search engine, so that users can quickly find what they are looking for.

“Swissdox updates their archive with every newspaper in Switzerland on an ongoing basis,” comments Taroni. “Two years ago, it took two and a half weeks to reindex their database. On IBM LinuxONE, it takes just 12 hours.”

A cold-chain logistics company also opted to work with Phoenix Systems. The organization offers specialized containers for pharmaceuticals. Phoenix Systems helped the company develop an Internet of Things (IoT) solution capable of receiving thousands of data points each day.

“Our new confidential computing capabilities, enabled by IBM and Ubuntu, help us ensure that data is protected from both external attack and bad actors within an organization,” says Taroni. “We can provide an exceptionally high level of security at competitive fees for even extremely large data sets.”

Phoenix Systems can keep prices low, while keeping efficiency high. The easy management and low power consumption of IBM LinuxONE technology is a key contributing factor to the company’s lean operations.

Taroni explains, “We went from reserving an entire floor of a data center to requiring just a few racks, and still gaining much greater capacity. Moreover, the size of our team has remained constant even though we’re supporting more clients. Already, the systems running on our platform touch thousands of people’s lives. We’re excited to see how much more we can help change the world with IBM behind us.”