Hex Trust chose to build its digital asset custody platform, Hex Safe, on the IBM® LinuxONE solution with IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers. The IBM technology offered the ideal combination of security, performance, stability and openness to help make the company’s vision a reality.

“The combination of IBM LinuxONE and IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers gives us the most secure foundations possible,” comments Czerniawski. “IBM CryptoCards are the only HSMs [Hardware Security Modules] that are FIPS 140-2 Level 4 compliant. Since IBM LinuxONE is built on the same technology as IBM Z, we had no doubts about the processing power or reliability. At the same time, choosing IBM LinuxONE allows us to take advantage of a host of open-source tools with additional enterprise-grade features — the best of both worlds.”

Following a successful proof of concept (PoC) exercise, Hex Trust kicked off development of Hex Safe in close collaboration with IBM. The Hex Trust and IBM teams hold weekly calls and engage on a dedicated Slack channel to keep track of progress and overcome any issues fast.

“We were worried that working with such a big vendor might mean that we got lost in the mix,” Czerniawski says. “But we’ve been blown away by IBM—they’re always responsive, and their domain experts truly understand our industry and business priorities. They go above and beyond the expected. Just recently, they delivered custom cryptographic algorithms in just days and at no additional charge.”

Hex Safe enables users to securely store assets and to access services offered in the digital asset ecosystem, focusing on integrating brokers, prime brokers, exchanges, lending and borrowing platforms, staking solutions, and other custodians. Hex Trust is working with IBM to launch the solution. “Partnering with IBM lends credibility to the Hex Trust offering, because IBM has such a long and successful history of securing financial transactions,” Czerniawski adds.