Plastic Bank is building new ethical recycling ecosystems in many coastal communities. The organization set up its first branches in Haiti, Philippines and Indonesia, and launched operations in Brazil and Egypt recently. Members who collect plastic are rewarded with digital tokens that can be exchanged via the Plastic Bank app for necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, health insurance and more. The processed ‘Social Plastic’ is then re-integrated into products and packaging as part of a closed-loop supply chain.

Today, Plastic Bank has completed over 100,000 transactions through approximately 280 locations – with exponential growth on the horizon. As it grows, Plastic Bank seeks to maximize its positive impact on the communities in which it is active and to build new partnerships.

Frankson continues, “Alongside our agreements with global brands such as SC Johnson, Henkel, Aldi, dm-drogerie markt, and Carton Pack, we recently agreed a partnership with Gojek. As one of the world’s biggest digital payment providers, Gojek is going to help us phase out cash payments in Indonesia, an approach we want to replicate globally.”

Frankson elaborates, “We’re entering a rapid growth phase, and it’s vital that we’re ready. Our model hinges on trust and transparency. Our members’ livelihoods depend on them being able to reliably save and redeem their digital tokens locally. We can only monetize plastic waste if we can recycle it effectively. Soon the Plastic Bank platform will expand to become a global purpose platform for any person on the planet to make meaningful contributions towards stopping ocean plastic.”

Frankson explains, “To bring our global ambitions to life, we need to scale up our systems and processes without ever compromising on our principles. At the same time, we’re identifying new ways to serve communities and benefit the environment, which means adding new features and functions to the Plastic Bank app continually.”