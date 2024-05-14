Newlight Technologies, Inc.

To support its ambitious expansion plans, Newlight Technologies reached out to IBM and IBM Business Partner Cognition Foundry, and decided to deploy an IBM Blockchain solution, powered by IBM LinuxONE.

Mark Herrema comments: “We contacted the IBM team, and they connected us with Cognition Foundry. We looked through some of their other work with social enterprises and were hugely impressed. As soon as we got in touch with Cognition Foundry, we knew we had found a partner with the ability to help us take the next steps on our journey.”

Newlight worked with Cognition Foundry to deploy an IBM Blockchain-based system that creates an indelible record of every step in the production of AirCarbon. Each stage in the process—from sourcing methane emissions generated at abandoned coal mines, landfills, or farms, to the procurement of renewable energy, to the conversion of gas into products, to the input of a third party verification report—generates a discrete data input which is recorded in the Blockchain hyperledger. Every link in the chain supports and verifies every other link, and therefore cannot be eradicated or changed.

Mark Herrema adds: “IBM Blockchain is an ideal technology for us. It enables us to give our consumers a verifiable provenance: you know exactly when and where we captured the greenhouse gas, when we converted it to a polymer and then an AirCarbon pellet, how it reached your hands, and what the overall third party verified carbon impact was. That gives consumers the ability to make an informed choice about the kind of impact they want to have.”

Cognition Foundry hosts the IBM Blockchain solution on an IBM LinuxONE server. The LinuxONE platform delivers the massive scalability and security that Newlight needs to underpin its expanding operations.

Ron Argent, CEO of Cognition Foundry, explains: “We work with dynamic startups with cutting-edge ideas, who want to make an impact on the world fast. LinuxONE is the ideal infrastructure to answer that need, as the vertical scalability is unsurpassed. We can provision an environment that is the right size for our client at the start, and scale up at the flick of a switch just as soon as they need more processor power.

“It really is that easy, and ensures there is no restriction on how far you can grow. Since there is no need to add more infrastructure to scale up, we can limit our physical footprint – unlike a traditional server farm. This helps to optimize server utilization and prevent waste, enabling us to operate in an energy-efficient and eco-friendly way, too.”

He continues: “Our clients also benefit from the exceptional reliability and robustness that comes from the 50 years of enterprise development experience that have fed into the LinuxONE platform. The level of security and availability is exceptional: as a service provider, we can host multiple client applications each with their own virtual network on the same physical server, again contributing to a greener, more cost-efficient strategy.”

With LinuxONE supporting its blockchain solution, Newlight can continue to evolve, without the risk of losing momentum, as Mark Herrema comments: “Working with Cognition Foundry and IBM has been a real one-two punch. With IBM LinuxONE, we can focus on how we bring our carbon capture process to the world, and we do not have to worry about managing our infrastructure, nor slow down and reassess every time we need to add new users to the solution. It’s a really nice pathway to scale.”