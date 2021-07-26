What is blockchain for social good?

Innovative companies and individuals are using blockchain to transform the world’s biggest challenges into humanity’s biggest triumphs.
Charities, nonprofits and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) often do not have the right technology to reach the corporate donors who are willing and able to help. Whether it’s a question of funding a more modern IT infrastructure, expanding in-house skills or finding other resources, the critical connections can be lost or never made. In addition, the levels of fiduciary accountability and financial visibility required by corporate donors can overwhelm these organizations, if not prepared to address them.
Blockchain technology can power new models for change, advancing knowledge and helping social organizations create shared systems of record that respond to corporate donors’ requirements.
Newlight Technologies creates high-performance consumer goods from greenhouse gas. Blockchain ensures product processes and impact on the environment can be tracked, audited and communicated.
Blockchain technology creates a distributed, shared system of record among network members that eliminates the need for—and disagreements caused by—different ledgers.
Consensus from all members of a blockchain network is required to validate each transaction, and all validated transactions are permanently recorded on the blockchain. No one can delete them—not even system administrators.
Each member of the network must have access privileges in order to participate, keeping out bad actors. Furthermore, information is shared with other network members on a need-to-know basis only.
With every passing day, blockchain innovators are discovering how to use the technology’s unique benefits to decentralize power, redefine value, forge new alliances and reshape the status quo.
The IBM Science for Social Good program is built on the premise that applied science and technology can solve the world’s toughest problems by accelerating the rate and pace of solutions through the scientific method.
Since 2016, the program has brought IBM research scientists and engineers together with academic fellows, subject matter experts from a diverse range of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), public sector agencies and social enterprises to tackle emerging societal challenges by using science and technology. The results so far: 28 innovative projects, 19 partnerships, 9 patents pending and more.
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is among the solutions being explored for its role in improving society. From a United Nations program designed to streamline sustainability in developing countries, to social services, public safety and education initiatives, cognitive technologies are being applied to a vision of a safer, more productive world.
Learn through use cases how the power of blockchain enhances social good and enables businesses to help solve global problems.
IBM Food Trust helps Farmer Connect increase trust with a verifiable record of coffee’s journey to your cup, tracing the beans from the moment they’re picked. The future of coffee is traceability.
“Traceability means having the visibility to know, ‘Was this coffee sourced in a responsible and sustainable way?’”
– Dan Behrends, Founder and President, Farmer Connect
Plastic Bank is helping more than one billion people in areas of high poverty and high plastic pollution transform their lives. They’re using a solution built on the IBM Blockchain Platform to collect and trade plastic waste for the items they need most.
“We use blockchain to solve global problems, providing financial inclusion for the world’s poor and enabling transparent social plastic recycling systems.”
– Shaun Frankson, Co-founder and CTO, Plastic Bank
Hyperledger Fabric is an open-source, modular blockchain framework for developing enterprise-grade applications with industry strategies.
Governments, businesses and institutions use blockchain to enable a secure and trusted infrastructure for digital identity and credentials.
Blockchain is a trustless network that provides enhanced security, transparency, and automation
The Home Depot implements IBM Blockchain technology to resolve vendor disputes and improve supply chain efficiency.
IPwe uses IBM Blockchain and AI to create a transparent global patent market, helped by IBM to increase visibility and flexibility.
Enabling companies of all sizes to trade across borders, helping to drive global economic growth.
IBM Blockchain Platform: Hyperledger Fabric Support Edition provides SLAs and 24x7 enterprise support for Hyperledger Fabric, the de facto standard for enterprise blockchain platforms from the Linux Foundation.
