Modernize applications, servers and storage in place – at your own pace – to integrate seamlessly with hybrid cloud and AI
Mainframe modernization assessment
App modernization requires modern infrastructure

Customer expectations and a changing IT landscape are driving technology modernization. That doesn't mean you need to rip and replace trusted systems and critical applications – you can modernize incrementally by building cloud-natively and integrating IBM Cloud® Paks containerized microservices into flexible, scalable, and secure mainframes, servers, and storage that are all designed with AI and for hybrid cloud

See why 4 in 5 executives are looking to modernize to keep up.

Open frameworks maximize portability and consistency without adding risk.

Flexibility

Scalable, flexible IT infrastructure meets fluctuating demand with predictable costs.

Security

The right platform controls where and how sensitive data is stored, accessed and processed.

Mainframe modernization Modernize your hybrid cloud

Accelerate modernization to deliver flexibility and business agility as you integrate IBM Z seamlessly into your hybrid cloud.

 DevOps for critical applications

Transform critical apps for hybrid cloud without sacrificing stability, security or agility.

 App modernization architecture

Modernize and migrate your core mainframe assets through a DevOps approach.
Server modernization Modernize with AIX® on Power

Simplify and accelerate cloud deployment of your AIX apps with architecture consistent with your on-premises IT.

 Modernize with IBM i on Power®

Optimize your IBM i hybrid cloud with an OS that can run anywhere your apps and data need to be.

 Modernize with Linux® servers

Optimize on-premises or in the cloud by modernizing with containers and microservices developed on open source.

 Modernize with virtual servers

Get fast self-service provisioning, flexible management, and pay-as-you-use billing.
Storage modernization Storage for hybrid cloud

Seamlessly move and manage data across on-premises and cloud environments.

 Storage for containers

Modernize with IBM® Storage Suite for Cloud Paks or IBM Spectrum® Fusion enterprise storage services.

 Storage for big data and AI

Modernize and simplify with storage designed for AI workloads.

 All-flash storage for application speed

Accelerate performance, boost capacity, gain future-proof flexibility and simplify management.

 IBM® Storage as a Service (STaaS)*

Preserve cash flow and gain cloud-like agility with this subscription-based offering.

Modern data protection

Gain resilience for physical, virtual, and container environments, on-prem and in the cloud.
Application and IT modernization services

Find the skills and tools to modernize legacy applications and accelerate time-to-value.

 Explore modernization services
Technology modernization case studies
M&T Bank achieves fast, accurate information flow M&T modernizes on IBM Z® to deliver a better experience and capture real-time data. Read M&T’s story
Continental Automotive improves vehicle safety Continental modernizes its IT and applications with flexible data storage for autonomous driving solutions. Read Continental’s story
App modernization for developers

Find the resources you need to take applications to an open, hybrid cloud.

 What is application modernization

Discover what application modernization is, what the benefits are, and how to get started.

 IBM Z modernization

See how to modernize core mainframe assets with a DevOps approach.

 Modernization with IBM Power

Learn where to start and exploring the business case for modernization.

 Modern data protection

Understand the six must-haves of data protection and storage.

 More training

Discover training paths for hybrid cloud, containers, Kubernetes, OpenShift and more.
