Customer expectations and a changing IT landscape are driving technology modernization. That doesn't mean you need to rip and replace trusted systems and critical applications – you can modernize incrementally by building cloud-natively and integrating IBM Cloud® Paks containerized microservices into flexible, scalable, and secure mainframes, servers, and storage that are all designed with AI and for hybrid cloud.
Open frameworks maximize portability and consistency without adding risk.
Scalable, flexible IT infrastructure meets fluctuating demand with predictable costs.
The right platform controls where and how sensitive data is stored, accessed and processed.
Accelerate modernization to deliver flexibility and business agility as you integrate IBM Z seamlessly into your hybrid cloud.
Transform critical apps for hybrid cloud without sacrificing stability, security or agility.
Modernize and migrate your core mainframe assets through a DevOps approach.
Simplify and accelerate cloud deployment of your AIX apps with architecture consistent with your on-premises IT.
Optimize your IBM i hybrid cloud with an OS that can run anywhere your apps and data need to be.
Optimize on-premises or in the cloud by modernizing with containers and microservices developed on open source.
Get fast self-service provisioning, flexible management, and pay-as-you-use billing.
Seamlessly move and manage data across on-premises and cloud environments.
Modernize with IBM® Storage Suite for Cloud Paks or IBM Spectrum® Fusion enterprise storage services.
Modernize and simplify with storage designed for AI workloads.
Accelerate performance, boost capacity, gain future-proof flexibility and simplify management.
Preserve cash flow and gain cloud-like agility with this subscription-based offering.
Gain resilience for physical, virtual, and container environments, on-prem and in the cloud.
Find the skills and tools to modernize legacy applications and accelerate time-to-value.
Find the resources you need to take applications to an open, hybrid cloud.
Discover what application modernization is, what the benefits are, and how to get started.
See how to modernize core mainframe assets with a DevOps approach.
Learn where to start and exploring the business case for modernization.
Understand the six must-haves of data protection and storage.
Discover training paths for hybrid cloud, containers, Kubernetes, OpenShift and more.
See how the right IT infrastructure can accelerate your transformation.
Apply strategy, design and technology to modernize for greater interoperability and ROI.
