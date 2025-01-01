Storage data backup and recovery solutions

Accelerate enterprise backup and recovery processes to help retrieve data and recover IT services rapidly with IBM Storage solutions for on-premises and cloud workloads.
IBM Storage solutions for backup and recovery unifies workload protection, delivers cybersecurity capabilities to help protect your critical data against ransomware and other data security threats, helps prevent data loss, delivers capabilities to effectively manage your backup copies, and enables cost-effective management of your infrastructure.
Although the industry average to recover from a cyberattack is 23 days, the new regulations—NIS2, DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) and others—mandate recovery of critical systems within hours!
Find out how prepared your business is - and get ready for the upcoming EU DORA regulations.
Reduce backup and recovery infrastructure costs by bringing multiple backup solutions and storage services into one platform, helping to reduce downtime and improving data security.
Overcome system failure with energy-efficent tape storage or software-defined hyper-scale storage solution that runs on premises, providing an added layer of protection for critical data.
Accelerate data backup completions with full and incremental backup and recovery software and hardware solutions that can help reduce disruption to allow IT data center teams to focus on strategic tasks.
Schedule a meeting with an IBM Storage representative.