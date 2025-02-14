The following is an (in-exhaustive) list of modules that import either os or subprocess. Some interesting modules include: argparse, gzip and logging. Any of the modules listed below are able to run system commands without an additional import.

Target 'os' found at: sitecustomize.os Target 'os' found at: sitecustomize.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: sitecustomize.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: sitecustomize.site.os Target 'os' found at: uv._find_uv.os Target 'os' found at: uv._find_uv.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: uv._find_uv.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: uv._find_uv.sysconfig.os Target 'os' found at: uv._find_uv.sysconfig.threading._os Target 'os' found at: uv.os Target 'os' found at: _aix_support.sysconfig.os Target 'os' found at: _aix_support.sysconfig.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: _aix_support.sysconfig.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: _aix_support.sysconfig.threading._os Target 'os' found at: _osx_support.os Target 'os' found at: _osx_support.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: _osx_support.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: _pyio.os Target 'os' found at: _pyio.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: _pyio.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: antigravity.webbrowser.os Target 'os' found at: antigravity.webbrowser.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: antigravity.webbrowser.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: antigravity.webbrowser.shlex.os Target 'os' found at: antigravity.webbrowser.shutil.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: antigravity.webbrowser.shutil.os Target 'subprocess' found at: antigravity.webbrowser.subprocess Target 'os' found at: antigravity.webbrowser.subprocess.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: antigravity.webbrowser.subprocess.os Target 'os' found at: antigravity.webbrowser.subprocess.threading._os Target 'os' found at: argparse._os Target 'os' found at: argparse._os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: argparse._os.path.os Target 'os' found at: asyncio.base_events.coroutines.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: asyncio.base_events.coroutines.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: asyncio.base_events.coroutines.os Target 'os' found at: asyncio.base_events.events.os Target 'os' found at: asyncio.base_events.events.socket.os Target 'subprocess' found at: asyncio.base_events.events.subprocess Target 'os' found at: asyncio.base_events.events.subprocess.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: asyncio.base_events.events.subprocess.os Target 'os' found at: asyncio.base_events.events.subprocess.threading._os Target 'os' found at: asyncio.base_events.futures.logging.os Target 'os' found at: asyncio.base_events.os Target 'os' found at: asyncio.base_events.ssl.os Target 'subprocess' found at: asyncio.base_events.subprocess Target 'subprocess' found at: asyncio.base_subprocess.subprocess Target 'os' found at: asyncio.selector_events.os Target 'subprocess' found at: asyncio.subprocess.subprocess Target 'os' found at: asyncio.unix_events.os Target 'subprocess' found at: asyncio.unix_events.subprocess Target 'os' found at: bdb.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: bdb.fnmatch.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: bdb.fnmatch.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: bdb.os Target 'os' found at: bz2.os Target 'os' found at: bz2.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: bz2.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: cgi.os Target 'os' found at: cgi.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: cgi.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: cgi.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: cgi.tempfile._shutil.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: cgi.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: cgitb.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: cgitb.inspect.linecache.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: cgitb.inspect.linecache.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: cgitb.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: cgitb.os Target 'os' found at: cgitb.pydoc.os Target 'os' found at: cgitb.pydoc.pkgutil.os Target 'os' found at: cgitb.pydoc.platform.os Target 'os' found at: cgitb.pydoc.sysconfig.os Target 'os' found at: cgitb.pydoc.sysconfig.threading._os Target 'os' found at: cgitb.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: cgitb.tempfile._shutil.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: cgitb.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: code.traceback.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: code.traceback.linecache.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: code.traceback.linecache.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: compileall.Path._flavour.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: compileall.Path._flavour.os Target 'os' found at: compileall.filecmp.os Target 'os' found at: compileall.os Target 'os' found at: compileall.py_compile.os Target 'os' found at: compileall.py_compile.traceback.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: configparser.os Target 'os' found at: configparser.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: configparser.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: contextlib.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: contextlib.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: ctypes._os Target 'os' found at: ctypes._os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: ctypes._os.path.os Target 'os' found at: curses._os Target 'os' found at: curses._os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: curses._os.path.os Target 'os' found at: dataclasses.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: dataclasses.inspect.linecache.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: dataclasses.inspect.linecache.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: dataclasses.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: dbm.os Target 'os' found at: dbm.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: dbm.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: doctest.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: doctest.inspect.linecache.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: doctest.inspect.linecache.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: doctest.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: doctest.os Target 'os' found at: doctest.pdb.bdb.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: doctest.pdb.bdb.os Target 'os' found at: doctest.pdb.glob.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: doctest.pdb.glob.os Target 'os' found at: doctest.pdb.os Target 'os' found at: doctest.unittest.loader.os Target 'os' found at: email.message.utils.os Target 'os' found at: email.message.utils.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: email.message.utils.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: email.message.utils.random._os Target 'os' found at: email.message.utils.socket.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.ntpath.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.resources._common.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.resources._common.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.resources._common.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.resources._common.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.resources._legacy.os Target 'subprocess' found at: ensurepip.subprocess Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.subprocess.os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.subprocess.threading._os Target 'os' found at: ensurepip.sysconfig.os Target 'os' found at: filecmp.os Target 'os' found at: filecmp.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: filecmp.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: fileinput.os Target 'os' found at: fileinput.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: fileinput.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: fnmatch.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: fnmatch.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: ftplib.socket.os Target 'os' found at: ftplib.socket.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: ftplib.socket.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: ftplib.ssl.os Target 'os' found at: genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: genericpath.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: getopt.os Target 'os' found at: getopt.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: getopt.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: getpass.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: getpass.contextlib.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: getpass.contextlib.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: getpass.os Target 'os' found at: gettext.os Target 'os' found at: gettext.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: gettext.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: glob.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: glob.contextlib.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: glob.contextlib.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: glob.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: glob.os Target 'os' found at: gzip.os Target 'os' found at: gzip.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: gzip.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: imaplib.random._os Target 'os' found at: imaplib.random._os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: imaplib.random._os.path.os Target 'os' found at: imaplib.socket.os Target 'os' found at: imaplib.ssl.os Target 'subprocess' found at: imaplib.subprocess Target 'os' found at: imaplib.subprocess.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: imaplib.subprocess.os Target 'os' found at: imaplib.subprocess.threading._os Target 'os' found at: importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: importlib.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: importlib.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.ntpath.os Target 'os' found at: importlib.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: importlib.resources._common.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: importlib.resources._common.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: importlib.resources._common.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: importlib.resources._common.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: inspect.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: inspect.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: inspect.importlib.resources._common.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: inspect.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: inspect.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: inspect.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: inspect.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: inspect.os Target 'os' found at: linecache.os Target 'os' found at: linecache.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: linecache.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: logging.os Target 'os' found at: logging.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: logging.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: logging.threading._os Target 'os' found at: logging.traceback.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: lzma.os Target 'os' found at: lzma.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: lzma.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: mailbox.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: mailbox.contextlib.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: mailbox.contextlib.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: mailbox.email.generator.random._os Target 'os' found at: mailbox.email.message.utils.os Target 'os' found at: mailbox.email.message.utils.socket.os Target 'os' found at: mailbox.os Target 'os' found at: mailcap.os Target 'os' found at: mailcap.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: mailcap.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: mimetypes.os Target 'os' found at: mimetypes.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: mimetypes.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: modulefinder.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: modulefinder.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: modulefinder.importlib.resources._common.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: modulefinder.importlib.resources._common.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: modulefinder.importlib.resources._common.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: modulefinder.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: modulefinder.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: modulefinder.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: modulefinder.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: modulefinder.os Target 'os' found at: multiprocessing.connection.os Target 'os' found at: multiprocessing.connection.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: multiprocessing.connection.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: multiprocessing.connection.reduction.context.os Target 'os' found at: multiprocessing.connection.reduction.context.process.os Target 'os' found at: multiprocessing.connection.reduction.context.process.threading._os Target 'os' found at: multiprocessing.connection.reduction.os Target 'os' found at: multiprocessing.connection.reduction.socket.os Target 'os' found at: multiprocessing.connection.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: multiprocessing.connection.tempfile._shutil.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: multiprocessing.connection.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: multiprocessing.connection.util.os Target 'os' found at: multiprocessing.queues.os Target 'os' found at: netrc.os Target 'os' found at: netrc.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: netrc.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: nntplib.socket.os Target 'os' found at: nntplib.socket.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: nntplib.socket.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: nntplib.ssl.os Target 'os' found at: ntpath.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: ntpath.genericpath.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: ntpath.os Target 'os' found at: optparse.os Target 'os' found at: optparse.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: optparse.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: os.path.os Target 'os' found at: pathlib.Path._flavour.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: pathlib.Path._flavour.os Target 'os' found at: pathlib.PureWindowsPath._flavour.os Target 'os' found at: pathlib.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: pdb.bdb.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: pdb.bdb.fnmatch.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: pdb.bdb.fnmatch.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: pdb.bdb.os Target 'os' found at: pdb.code.traceback.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: pdb.glob.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: pdb.glob.os Target 'os' found at: pdb.inspect.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: pdb.inspect.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: pdb.inspect.importlib.resources._common.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: pdb.inspect.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: pdb.inspect.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: pdb.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: pdb.os Target 'os' found at: pipes.os Target 'os' found at: pipes.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: pipes.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: pipes.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: pipes.tempfile._shutil.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: pipes.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: pkgutil.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: pkgutil.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: pkgutil.importlib.resources._common.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: pkgutil.importlib.resources._common.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: pkgutil.importlib.resources._common.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: pkgutil.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: pkgutil.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: pkgutil.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: pkgutil.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: pkgutil.os Target 'os' found at: platform.os Target 'os' found at: platform.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: platform.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: plistlib.os Target 'os' found at: plistlib.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: plistlib.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: poplib.socket.os Target 'os' found at: poplib.socket.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: poplib.socket.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: poplib.ssl.os Target 'os' found at: posixpath.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: posixpath.os Target 'os' found at: pprint._dataclasses.inspect.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: pprint._dataclasses.inspect.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: pprint._dataclasses.inspect.importlib.resources.abc.os Target 'os' found at: pprint._dataclasses.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: pprint._dataclasses.inspect.linecache.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: pprint._dataclasses.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: profile.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: profile.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: profile.importlib.resources._common.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: profile.importlib.resources._common.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: profile.importlib.resources._common.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: profile.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: profile.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: profile.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: profile.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: pstats.os Target 'os' found at: pstats.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: pstats.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: pty.os Target 'os' found at: pty.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: pty.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: py_compile.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: py_compile.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: py_compile.importlib.resources._common.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: py_compile.importlib.resources._common.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: py_compile.importlib.resources._common.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: py_compile.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: py_compile.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: py_compile.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: py_compile.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: py_compile.os Target 'os' found at: pyclbr.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: pyclbr.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: pyclbr.importlib.resources._common.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: pyclbr.importlib.resources._common.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: pyclbr.importlib.resources._common.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: pyclbr.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: pyclbr.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: pyclbr.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: pyclbr.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.importlib.resources._common.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.importlib.resources._common.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.importlib.resources._common.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.pkgutil.os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.platform.os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.sysconfig.os Target 'os' found at: pydoc.sysconfig.threading._os Target 'os' found at: queue.threading._os Target 'os' found at: queue.threading._os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: queue.threading._os.path.os Target 'os' found at: random._os Target 'os' found at: random._os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: random._os.path.os Target 'os' found at: rlcompleter.__main__.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: rlcompleter.__main__.importlib.resources._common.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: rlcompleter.__main__.importlib.resources._common.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: rlcompleter.__main__.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: rlcompleter.__main__.importlib.resources._common.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: rlcompleter.__main__.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: rlcompleter.__main__.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: rlcompleter.__main__.pkgutil.os Target 'os' found at: runpy.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: runpy.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: runpy.importlib.resources._common.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: runpy.importlib.resources._common.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: runpy.importlib.resources._common.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: runpy.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: runpy.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: runpy.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: runpy.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: runpy.os Target 'os' found at: sched.threading._os Target 'os' found at: sched.threading._os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: sched.threading._os.path.os Target 'os' found at: shlex.os Target 'os' found at: shlex.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: shlex.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: shutil.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: shutil.fnmatch.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: shutil.fnmatch.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: shutil.os Target 'os' found at: site.os Target 'os' found at: site.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: site.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: smtplib.email.generator.random._os Target 'os' found at: smtplib.email.generator.random._os.path.os Target 'os' found at: smtplib.email.message.utils.os Target 'os' found at: smtplib.email.message.utils.socket.os Target 'os' found at: smtplib.ssl.os Target 'os' found at: socket.os Target 'os' found at: socket.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: socket.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: socketserver.os Target 'os' found at: socketserver.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: socketserver.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: socketserver.socket.os Target 'os' found at: socketserver.threading._os Target 'os' found at: ssl._socket.os Target 'os' found at: ssl._socket.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: ssl._socket.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: ssl.os Target 'os' found at: statistics.random._os Target 'os' found at: statistics.random._os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: statistics.random._os.path.os Target 'os' found at: subprocess.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: subprocess.contextlib.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: subprocess.contextlib.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: subprocess.os Target 'os' found at: subprocess.threading._os Target 'os' found at: sysconfig.os Target 'os' found at: sysconfig.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: sysconfig.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: sysconfig.threading._os Target 'os' found at: tabnanny.os Target 'os' found at: tabnanny.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: tabnanny.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: tarfile.os Target 'os' found at: tarfile.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: tarfile.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: tarfile.shutil.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: tarfile.shutil.os Target 'os' found at: telnetlib.socket.os Target 'os' found at: telnetlib.socket.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: telnetlib.socket.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: tempfile._os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: tempfile._os.path.os Target 'os' found at: tempfile._shutil.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: threading._os Target 'os' found at: threading._os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: threading._os.path.os Target 'os' found at: trace.inspect.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: trace.inspect.importlib.resources._common.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: trace.inspect.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: trace.inspect.importlib.resources._common.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: trace.inspect.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: trace.inspect.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: trace.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: trace.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: trace.os Target 'os' found at: trace.sysconfig.os Target 'os' found at: trace.sysconfig.threading._os Target 'os' found at: traceback.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: traceback.linecache.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: traceback.linecache.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: tracemalloc.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: tracemalloc.fnmatch.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: tracemalloc.fnmatch.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: tracemalloc.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: tracemalloc.os Target 'os' found at: typing.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: typing.contextlib.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: typing.contextlib.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_events.coroutines.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_events.coroutines.os Target 'os' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_events.events.os Target 'os' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_events.events.socket.os Target 'subprocess' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_events.events.subprocess Target 'os' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_events.events.subprocess.os Target 'os' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_events.events.threading._os Target 'os' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_events.futures.logging.os Target 'os' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_events.os Target 'os' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_events.ssl.os Target 'os' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_events.staggered.contextlib.os Target 'subprocess' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_events.subprocess Target 'os' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_events.traceback.linecache.os Target 'subprocess' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.base_subprocess.subprocess Target 'os' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.selector_events.os Target 'subprocess' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.subprocess.subprocess Target 'os' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.unix_events.os Target 'subprocess' found at: unittest.async_case.asyncio.unix_events.subprocess Target 'os' found at: unittest.loader.os Target 'os' found at: uu.os Target 'os' found at: uu.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: uu.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: uuid.os Target 'os' found at: uuid.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: uuid.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: uuid.platform.os Target 'os' found at: venv.logging.os Target 'os' found at: venv.logging.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: venv.logging.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: venv.logging.threading._os Target 'os' found at: venv.logging.traceback.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: venv.os Target 'os' found at: venv.shlex.os Target 'os' found at: venv.shutil.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: venv.shutil.os Target 'subprocess' found at: venv.subprocess Target 'os' found at: venv.subprocess.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: venv.subprocess.os Target 'os' found at: venv.sysconfig.os Target 'os' found at: webbrowser.os Target 'os' found at: webbrowser.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: webbrowser.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: webbrowser.shlex.os Target 'os' found at: webbrowser.shutil.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: webbrowser.shutil.os Target 'subprocess' found at: webbrowser.subprocess Target 'os' found at: webbrowser.subprocess.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: webbrowser.subprocess.os Target 'os' found at: webbrowser.subprocess.threading._os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.contextlib.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.contextlib.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.pathlib.PureWindowsPath._flavour.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.pathlib.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.shutil.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.zipfile.bz2.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.zipfile.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.zipfile.importlib.resources._common.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.zipfile.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.zipfile.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.zipfile.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.zipfile.lzma.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.zipfile.os Target 'os' found at: zipapp.zipfile.threading._os Target 'os' found at: zipfile._path.contextlib.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile._path.contextlib.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile._path.contextlib.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile._path.pathlib.PureWindowsPath._flavour.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile._path.pathlib.fnmatch.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile._path.pathlib.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile.bz2.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile.importlib.resources._adapters.abc.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile.importlib.resources._common.inspect.linecache.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile.importlib.resources._common.inspect.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile.importlib.resources._common.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._os Target 'os' found at: zipfile.importlib.resources._common.tempfile._shutil.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile.importlib.resources._legacy.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile.lzma.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile.os Target 'os' found at: zipfile.threading._os Target 'os' found at: zoneinfo._tzpath.os Target 'os' found at: zoneinfo._tzpath.os.path.genericpath.os Target 'os' found at: zoneinfo._tzpath.os.path.os Target 'os' found at: zoneinfo._tzpath.sysconfig.os Target 'os' found at: zoneinfo._tzpath.sysconfig.threading._os

I’m happy to start sharing research with the wider security community. If you found this work interesting, feel free to reach out on X.

Special thank you to Dylan (@d_tranman) and Jackson for their interest in the project and their deep Python knowledge.