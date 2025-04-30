In the world of cybersecurity, attackers and defenders have long been locked in an arms race. Attackers identify a vulnerability and exploit it. Defenders patch the vulnerability and strengthen protections to prevent similar attacks in the future. Rinse and repeat.

But as security solutions become more advanced, and security practices grow more refined, hackers are having a harder time finding exploitable flaws in the first place.

In response, many attackers have turned their attentions to less patchable targets: people.

According to the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, phishing and the abuse of valid user accounts are two of the three most common ways that cybercriminals break into company networks now.

By hijacking legitimate accounts, attackers can pose as real users, bypassing many security measures as they move laterally and escalate privileges.

And while emails and text messages were once the default modes of phishers everywhere, these methods bear much less fruit in the age of advanced spam filters.

Phone calls are a different story.

“If you look at a lot of major data breaches now, you'll see that it was actually a phone call that started the breach,” Carruthers says. “Someone impersonating an employee called the help desk to reset an account password. Now they have control of that account, and they can get into a lot of systems.”

Service providers have rolled out spam call filters to help combat phone scams, but they’re not as reliable as email and text filters.

Moreover, thanks to the popularity of bring your own device (BYOD) programs, employees often use personal smartphones for business tasks. Organizations often have much less control over the security of these devices than they do over corporate email accounts, for example.

But perhaps the most dangerous thing about vishing is that, when the victim answers a call, there’s little that anyone else can do to intervene.

A phone conversation doesn’t offer the opportunities for unhurried scrutiny that an email might. Scammers use this fact to their advantage, ratcheting up the sense of urgency and bombarding the victim with asks and information. The victim has no room to stop and think about whether it all adds up.

All of these factors make vishing remarkably effective. Carruthers knows this fact firsthand, both from her time as a people hacker and as one of the facilitators of the Social Engineering Community Vishing Competition (SECVC) at DEF CON.

The competition pits 14 teams against one another to see who can complete the most objectives during a live vishing call placed from a soundproof booth in front of an audience.

"The purpose is not to say, 'Look how great we are at this social engineering stuff,’” Carruthers explains. "It's to show how prevalent social engineering is, and how it really happens. A lot of people think it’s just email-based. They forget about the phone calls and how incredibly successful they are.”

At the most recent competition, Carruthers says, every team met at least some of its objectives, meaning it extracted some kind of information or got people to take risky actions.

In other words: Vishing scams seem to always get something from their targets. No one’s countermeasures are perfect.

As a member of X-Force, Carruthers has helped many organizations revamp their security awareness training. In her experience, most training programs don’t cover vishing scams at all. When they do, they stop at high-level advice such as “Don’t give out your password over the phone.”

“We have tricks to get around that,” Carruthers says. “I'm not going to ask for your password over the phone. I'm going to say, ‘Go to this website and enter your username and password. Don’t give it to me. That’s not secure.’”

Of course, it’s a website that Carruthers or worse, a real threat actor controls, and now they have your credentials.