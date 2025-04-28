IBM X-Force Red releases m-Ray, an open-source mainframe vulnerability scanner

There are multiple ways to interact with a modern mainframe. The traditional method is TSO, which allows users to connect to an interactive session and issue commands. This usually involves the use of a specialized terminal emulator that operates over the IBM 3270 protocol. Most modern mainframes also run SSH, a remote connectivity protocol that can operate across all platforms. This provides a way to issue both TSO and UNIX commands and automate actions as part of a script. m-RAY operates over an SSH connection to the mainframe to take advantage of the additional functionality SSH provides and to avoid platform-specific dependencies.

SSH on the mainframe uses Unix System Services, a feature of z/OS that allows it to run programs written for Unix systems. Using this protocol, m-RAY sets up a connection to the mainframe and runs commands to gather information to perform misconfiguration checks. SCP is used to securely copy REXX scripts to the mainframe. Authentication can be performed through either a password or a key pair to accommodate different system configurations.

The main application provides a command line user interface, sets up connections and begins checking for vulnerabilities. The penetration tester enters the IP address of the mainframe, selects the types of misconfigurations to check for and enters a set of low-level credentials. Then, a connection is initiated between m-RAY and the mainframe that ensures the ability to send commands and receive results from the system.

Vulnerability checks are divided into three categories: Unix System Services checks, checks through TSO and general reconnaissance. After selecting one of these categories, a tester has the option to run all checks or configure which ones they would like to run. After gathering the results of a scan, m-RAY produces a report of findings and some system information that can provide direction for the penetration tester as they progress through their engagement. Running a REXX script works similarly. After selecting the scripts option, a tester can select which ones they would like to execute.

The most important part of this application design is its modularity. As security best practices evolve over time, it will be necessary to add checks for new misconfigurations and modify existing ones. New checks and scripts can be added by modifying an included template and only require knowing which commands need to be run to gather the relevant information. If a penetration tester wanted to add a new check that involved running a TSO command, they do not need to know how to set up a connection to the mainframe, they only need to know the TSO command and, optionally, what the desired result of the command is. Adding a new check should take less than 10 minutes. It is also possible to add new connection protocols. m-RAY used SSH since it was the best fit for the current functionality, but adding another connection protocol is also simplified through connection classes implementing a standard interface.

m-RAY is an open-source tool that can be found here.