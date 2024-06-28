Learn how AI acts as a force multiplier to help you address security threats more effectively.
In this video, Jeff "The Security Guy" explains the need to have a strategy AND the right tools for handling security incidents, including so-called "black swan" events.
Security expert Jeff Crume explains the attackers' strategy, whether it's phishing, spearfishing or whaling -- and how to avoid falling for their traps.
The implementation of a SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) allows analysts make sense of all that data, see and prioritize threats, and reduce the risk of alert fatigue.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Watch the Think 2024 keynote replays of the top business and tech minds and learn how to scale AI across your enterprise.
IBM’s animated series shows how you can transform customer service, app modernization, HR and marketing with generative AI. Each episode features an IBM expert imagining the application of AI to a workflow, and the impact on an entire enterprise.
IBM Security develops intelligent enterprise security solutions and services to help your business prepare today for the cybersecurity threats of tomorrow.
Transform your business and manage risk with a global industry leader in cybersecurity consulting, cloud and managed security services.
Uncover vulnerabilities and protect sensitive on-premises and cloud data. IBM Security Guardium is a data security solution that can adapt as the threat environment changes, providing complete visibility, compliance and protection throughout the data security lifecycle.