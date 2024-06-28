Home Think Videos Phishing explained Phishing explained

We've all received text messages like "Please verify your login or your account will be suspended" or promises that you've won a prize. Don't fall for it! In this video, security expert Jeff Crume explains the attackers' strategy, whether it's phishing, spearfishing or whaling -- and how to avoid falling for their traps.
More in security explainers AI in Cybersecurity

What is SOAR?

What is SIEM?

