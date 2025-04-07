You have the latest and greatest spam filters on everyone’s email account. Endpoint detection and response tools on every company-issued device. An intrusion detection and prevention system guards your network gates, shouting “Halt!” at every packet that even looks at it funny.

Your systems are totally locked down. No hackers are getting in here.

The front door of your office building—that’s another story. An attacker can probably waltz right in there.

Trust me. I know from experience. I’m doing the waltzing.

One of the most fun parts of being IBM’s Chief People Hacker is that I get to do physical security assessments. Basically, I break into clients’ buildings—with permission!—to help identify flaws in their physical defenses.

And when I’m in, I can do a lot of damage. That unattended laptop in the break room? Yoink. It’s mine now, along with access to every document its owner can access. Those confidential files sitting on a desk in an empty, unlocked office? Mine, too.

Most of us think of cybersecurity as a purely digital affair. That makes sense—“cyber” is right in the name. But cyberattacks can actually begin right here in the physical world, and I’m not talking about sentient robots with a bone to pick (at least, not yet).

I’m talking about malicious outsiders—and even malicious insiders—who can compromise your computer systems right from your building. The call is coming from inside the house!

As more organizations bring people back to the office, these physical attacks might become more common—and more successful. After years of working remotely, a lot of us have gotten rusty when it comes to keeping our offices safe.

Let’s look at some physical cybersecurity risks and what organizations can do to fight back.