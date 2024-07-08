IBM Knowledge Accelerators are available for IBM Knowledge Catalog on the IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform — an open, extensible data and AI platform that runs on any cloud.
IBM Knowledge Catalog 5.0, now with new visualization tools and available generative AI features to advance productivity
Streamline workflows with an industry-specific enterprise vocabulary.
Scale enterprise data quality, data discovery, metadata enrichment and governance.
Ensure extensibility with a glossary built on a best-practice meta model.
Enable discovery and a true “everything to everyone” view of the business.
Supports enterprise data governance and auto-classification.
Onboards and aligns multiple regulations and industry standards.
Uses separately importable business scopes for a quick start for specific business topics.
Activate business-ready data with an intelligent data catalog, backed by active metadata and policy management.
Boost your journey to AI with an open, extensible data and AI platform built on Red Hat® OpenShift® that runs on any cloud.
Enable organization-wide sharing, discovery and delivery of data products.