IBM Knowledge Accelerators
Align concepts from industry regulations and standards with your business data to accelerate regulatory compliance. It is now included in Knowledge Catalog at no extra cost.
Implement industry standards faster The Knowledge Accelerators are now an integrated component of IBM Knowledge Catalog on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data and the SaaS Enterprise plan. Any Knowledge Accelerator content can now be downloaded through a new service in Knowledge Catalog.
IBM Knowledge Accelerators are available for IBM Knowledge Catalog on the IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform — an open, extensible data and AI platform that runs on any cloud.

Benefits Accelerate time to value

Streamline workflows with an industry-specific enterprise vocabulary.

 Boost data fabric investments

Scale enterprise data quality, data discovery, metadata enrichment and governance.

 Reduce risk of rework

Ensure extensibility with a glossary built on a best-practice meta model.

 Empower business users

Enable discovery and a true “everything to everyone” view of the business.

How it’s used

Knowledge Accelerator for Healthcare Population health management, patient insight and engagement, clinical effectiveness, regulatory compliance, patient safety and adherence, financial performance and revenue cycle. In addition there now exists a set of separately importable business scopes to enable a quick start for specific business topics. Get the manual
Knowledge Accelerator for Energy and Utilities Asset health assessment, asset management, asset financial planning, customer management, meter operations, outage and reliability (CEMI, SAIDI, SAIFI, MAIFI), work management. In addition there now exists a set of separately importable business scopes to enable a quick start for specific business topics. Get the manual
Knowledge Accelerator for Insurance Claims analysis, customer experience management, risk management, Solvency II, life insurance, workers' compensation, property and casualty, vehicle telematics. In addition there now exists a set of separately importable business scopes to enable a quick start for specific business topics. Get the manual
Knowledge Accelerator for Financial Services Customer experience management, risk management, financial services regulatory compliance, CCAR, Basel, GDPR, FATCA, wealth management. In addition there now exists a set of separately importable business scopes to enable a quick start for specific business topics. Get the manual
Knowledge Accelerator for Cross-industry The knowledge accelerator for Cross Industry focuses on three scopes that are connected through shared concept terms. The three scopes include Personal Data, Contact Center and Weather Insights. Get the manual
Improve data quality and governance Cross Industry Business Scope - Introduction (04:19) Extensive central vocabulary and KPIs

Supports enterprise data governance and auto-classification.

 Out-of-the-box compliance support

Onboards and aligns multiple regulations and industry standards.

 Importable business scopes

Uses separately importable business scopes for a quick start for specific business topics.
