With the completion of IBM’s acquisition of Confluent, IBM is bringing together event streaming with its strengths across data management, integration and enterprise infrastructure to help organizations deliver real-time outcomes with continuously flowing, AI-ready data.
Businesses generate a constant stream of real-time operational data—transactions, application events, supply chain updates, fraud alerts, customer interactions and much more. Yet these signals are often fragmented across systems and arrive too late to support modern AI and automation. In fact, approximately 80% of companies rely on stale data for decision-making, increasing the risk of missed opportunities.
As AI moves from experimentation to production, the challenge is no longer access to data—it is access to trusted, real-time data with the context needed to power AI systems and automation.
By bringing together Confluent with IBM’s Data, Integration and Z portfolios, IBM is building a smart data platform that connects data in motion with the context, governance, integration and infrastructure needed to operationalize AI across hybrid environments.
In this blog, we explore how IBM and Confluent work together to:
Turning real-time events into governed context across hybrid environments is a critical step in operationalizing trusted enterprise AI. This is where the combination of Confluent and IBM’s watsonx.data portfolio delivers real value.
Confluent streams real-time operational events from applications, systems and digital channels. The unified watsonx.data portfolio makes that data productive for AI and analytics through an open hybrid data foundation with watsonx.data, data integration with watsonx.data integration and data intelligence with watsonx.data intelligence. Together, they help enterprises move beyond isolated event streams and instead deliver governed, reusable data products that power analytics, applications and AI.
These joint capabilities enable organizations to:
The result is a stronger foundation for enterprise AI, where models and agents operate on data in motion and data at rest with the context and governance required for enterprise use.
Real value comes when systems can act on events as they occur. This is where Confluent and IBM’s Integration portfolio, including IBM MQ and webMethods Hybrid Integration, turn real-time events into business actions.
Confluent provides the backbone that streams operational events across the enterprise. IBM MQ ensures those events are delivered reliably and securely for mission-critical systems, while webMethods Hybrid Integration connects applications, APIs and workflows across hybrid environments so the right systems can respond automatically. Together, these technologies help organizations move from real-time insight to trusted execution.
This powerful combination of technologies enables organizations to:
The result is a more responsive enterprise where events flowing through the business automatically trigger the right actions across applications, systems and AI-driven workflows.
Many of the most critical business events originate on IBM Z, where core transactional systems demand unmatched scale, resilience and trust. These systems power payments, claims, reservations and other high‑value business operations that form the backbone of modern industry.
With Confluent and IBM Z, organizations can extend both application‑driven events and data‑driven changes into modern event‑driven architectures—without disrupting the transactional applications. Confluent provides the streaming backbone, while IBM’s application and data integration technologies offer multiple, complementary paths to connect IBM Z applications with the Confluent platform.
For application‑driven events, IBM MQ, the Kafka SDK for IBM Z and IBM Z Digital Integration Hub provide high‑performance ways to emit events directly from core transactions. For data‑driven events, IBM Data Gate enables secure, low‑latency propagation of raw data changes to Kafka. Together, these technologies offer a complete and flexible set of entry points, allowing organizations to use the right pattern for each use case.
This combined approach enables organizations to:
The result is an architecture where both application‑generated events and data‑driven changes from IBM Z can flow safely into real‑time applications, analytics and AI systems—unlocking new insights and automation while preserving the integrity of mission‑critical operations.
Together, Confluent and IBM enable a smart data platform for enterprise AI, connecting real-time event streams with the data management, integration and infrastructure needed to drive action across hybrid environments. This helps organizations turn continuously flowing business events into trusted context for analytics, automation and AI systems.
Register for the IBM + Confluent Webinar