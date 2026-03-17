Businesses generate a constant stream of real-time operational data—transactions, application events, supply chain updates, fraud alerts, customer interactions and much more. Yet these signals are often fragmented across systems and arrive too late to support modern AI and automation. In fact, approximately 80% of companies rely on stale data for decision-making, increasing the risk of missed opportunities.

As AI moves from experimentation to production, the challenge is no longer access to data—it is access to trusted, real-time data with the context needed to power AI systems and automation.

By bringing together Confluent with IBM’s Data, Integration and Z portfolios, IBM is building a smart data platform that connects data in motion with the context, governance, integration and infrastructure needed to operationalize AI across hybrid environments.

In this blog, we explore how IBM and Confluent work together to: