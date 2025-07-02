Designed to run the world’s mission critical applications
Move and transform data using extract, transform and load (ETL) and extract, load and transform (ELT) patterns and affordably scale data integration across hybrid-cloud environments.
Watsonx.data integration offers a SaaS-based architecture with flexible deployment and runtime options designed to enable reusable pipelines that can be designed once, and run anywhere.
Enable 24x7 operations, helping to ensure disaster recovery with low-latency data synchronization to standby systems.
Simplify complex data processing with a high-performance engine, auto scaling, and automated workload balancing.
Choose the right deployment and runtime environment to suit cost, performance and workload requirements.
Integrated observability and lineage help minimize downtime and streamline impact analysis.
It’s time to turn your data into your competitive edge.
It’s time to experience watsonx.data integration.