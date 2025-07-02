Modernized, high-performance batch data integration 

Designed to run the world’s mission critical applications

a screen of batch integration as a watsonx.data integration capability

Introducing IBM® watsonx.data integration, the new way forward for data engineering

 

Watch the webinar to discover how watsonx.data integration can empower you to supercharge AI while simplifying data engineering.

Build a trusted foundation for AI by disrupting data siloes

Move and transform data using extract, transform and load (ETL) and extract, load and transform (ELT) patterns and affordably scale data integration across hybrid-cloud environments.

Watsonx.data integration offers a SaaS-based architecture with flexible deployment and runtime options designed to enable reusable pipelines that can be designed once, and run anywhere.

Complex data, simply managed

Improved data engineer productivity

Enable 24x7 operations, helping to ensure disaster recovery with low-latency data synchronization to standby systems.
Scale pipeline execution 

Simplify complex data processing with a high-performance engine, auto scaling, and automated workload balancing. 
FinOps optimized pipelines 

Choose the right deployment and runtime environment to suit cost, performance and workload requirements.
Reliable data pipelines

Integrated observability and lineage help minimize downtime and streamline impact analysis.

Features

Representation of a network formed by hexagons and circles showing interconnections and structure.

Process data at scale by optimizing ETL performance with a best-in-breed parallel engine that executes jobs concurrently for superior performance.
Network composed of interconnected blue and white squares showing the structure and connections

Automate continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) job pipelines from development to testing to production and help reduce development costs.
Data driven governance and security Db2 Database product screenshot

Execute pipelines closer to where data resides, minimizing egress, latency, and security risks.  Toggle between ETL/ELT/TETL runtimes dynamically.
Hand with ball, building, testing, and deploying chatbot.

No/low-code UI (with high-code extensibility) featuring pre-built connectors and transformations, plus AI-assistant for easier pipeline building.
Take the next step

It’s time to turn your data into your competitive edge.

It’s time to experience watsonx.data integration. 

