Enhance business insights, data availability and responsiveness to data changes
Given the dispersion of data across networks, regions and clouds, the need for efficient data movement has emerged as a business imperative. IBM watsonx.data integration eliminates unplanned downtime by creating up-to-date standby systems for seamless failover, safeguarding mission-critical data. By delivering data to applications with low latency, it improves business decisions and elevates customer experiences.
Enable 24x7 operations, helping to ensure disaster recovery with low-latency data synchronization to standby systems.
Deliver current data to applications with low latency and react to data changes faster.
Unlock valuable data for analytics and AI from a wide range of sources, including mainframe data, without hindering performance.
Send only needed changes captured from logs and read source databases only for refresh.
It’s time to turn your data into your competitive edge.
It’s time to experience watsonx.data integration.