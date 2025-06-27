Data replication

Enhance business insights, data availability and responsiveness to data changes

Book a live demo
image showing a screen of data replication as a watsonx.data integration capability

Introducing IBM® watsonx.data integration, the new way forward for data engineering

 

Watch the webinar to discover how watsonx.data integration can empower you to supercharge AI while simplifying data engineering.

Watch now

Better insights with
high-throughput replication

Given the dispersion of data across networks, regions and clouds, the need for efficient data movement has emerged as a business imperative. IBM watsonx.data integration eliminates unplanned downtime by creating up-to-date standby systems for seamless failover, safeguarding mission-critical data. By delivering data to applications with low latency, it improves business decisions and elevates customer experiences.
Benefits
Deliver continuous operations 

Enable 24x7 operations, helping to ensure disaster recovery with low-latency data synchronization to standby systems.
React to data changes in near real time 

Deliver current data to applications with low latency and react to data changes faster. 
Improve business insights

Unlock valuable data for analytics and AI from a wide range of sources, including mainframe data, without hindering performance.
Optimize resource utilization

Send only needed changes captured from logs and read source databases only for refresh.

Features

Representation of a network formed by hexagons and circles showing interconnections and structure.
Robust connectors to sources and targets 

Seamlessly replicate data across a broad spectrum of data sources and targets through native connectors.
Illustration of flexible capacity cyber resiliency

Regardless of whether your data is on premises, SaaS or hybrid cloud, access changes in data in near real time.
Representation of a network formed by hexagons and circles showing interconnections and structure.
Robust connectors to sources and targets 

Seamlessly replicate data across a broad spectrum of data sources and targets through native connectors.
Illustration of flexible capacity cyber resiliency

Regardless of whether your data is on premises, SaaS or hybrid cloud, access changes in data in near real time.
Take the next step

It’s time to turn your data into your competitive edge.

It’s time to experience watsonx.data integration. 

 Try for free