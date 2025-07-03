Data observability for reliable pipelines

Detect and fix data issues before they impact downstream processes

Screen of data observability as a watsonx.data integration capability

Introducing data observability in IBM® watsonx.data integration

 

Join the webinar to explore how data observability capabilities can be a game change for reliable data delivery.

Deliver trusted and timely data

IBM watsonx.data integration features advanced data observability capabilities that are designed to proactively monitor data pipelines, detect anomalies, alert on data incidents and remediate issues. It provides continuous data observability to ensure optimum health and performance of data pipelines. By investing in data observability, organizations can mitigate data risks, improve productivity and maximize the returns on investment in their data and AI initiatives.

Complex pipelines, proactively managed

Detect data incidents in real-time 

Embrace a proactive posture to data incident identification, rather than a reactive approach. 
Resolve errors faster

Facilitate faster resolution of pipeline issues with tailored notifications and root cause analysis, immediately alerting pertinent stakeholders.
Enhance data reliability

Detect data anomalies from metadata at near real time to build analysts' trust in their findings, leading to better-informed decisions and improved outcomes.
Guarantee data SLAs 

Setting rules for data freshness ensures knowledge of when a dataset hasn't been updated within a service level agreement (SLA) time frame.

Features

Data observability UI screenshot

Configure custom alerts with your thresholds for process, pipeline run durations, data quality deviations, input and output counts. Gain a unified view of all alerts, with details around severity.
Data observability UI screenshot of triggered alerts

When a data incident occurs, route alerts to the right data stakeholders in real-time using tools you already work with, like Slack, PagerDuty, email and more.
Data observability UI screenshot of triggered alerts

Track and analyze the complete failure histories and pipeline dependencies to provide a comprehensive context to achieve consistent pipeline operations.
Data observability UI screenshot

