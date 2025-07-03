Detect and fix data issues before they impact downstream processes
IBM watsonx.data integration features advanced data observability capabilities that are designed to proactively monitor data pipelines, detect anomalies, alert on data incidents and remediate issues. It provides continuous data observability to ensure optimum health and performance of data pipelines. By investing in data observability, organizations can mitigate data risks, improve productivity and maximize the returns on investment in their data and AI initiatives.
Embrace a proactive posture to data incident identification, rather than a reactive approach.
Facilitate faster resolution of pipeline issues with tailored notifications and root cause analysis, immediately alerting pertinent stakeholders.
Detect data anomalies from metadata at near real time to build analysts' trust in their findings, leading to better-informed decisions and improved outcomes.
Setting rules for data freshness ensures knowledge of when a dataset hasn't been updated within a service level agreement (SLA) time frame.
