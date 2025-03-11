Masters expert Jim “Bones” Mackay shares his take on data and strategy

11 March 2025
Jim "Bones" Mackay has caddied for the best golfers in the world. During his years caddying at Augusta National, he has seen and helped execute thousands of winning shots across the famed Masters course. He has provided some of his firsthand insights, alongside the data collected from 180,000 historical shots over nine years of play, to help the tournament field an AI-driven app. Through the app, fans worldwide can virtually stand on the green alongside the greats and gain insights into the tournament—shot by shot.
Join us in this episode as Jim Mackay teams up with IBM’s Monica Ellingson to share his perspective on the story unfolding at The Masters. Hear them discuss how data-driven analysis and AI-based predictions transform the way players, caddies and fans approach the game.
