Master data management tools and solutions

Drive faster insights by delivering a comprehensive view of an entity’s data and relationships across the enterprise data fabric
Try it free
UI illustration showing functionalities of product tools

Unlock generative AI potential with your data

Learn more about data fabric
Master data management software for enterprise

Enterprises are challenged with consolidating, and providing centralized access to data across organizational silos and workflows. They require a single source of truth for multi-domain data including customer, product and location data for successful AI, machine learning and business intelligence initiatives, and to facilitate data governance and regulatory compliance.

Master data management (MDM) meets this challenge by providing the ability to intelligently connect and match associated records to create accurate entities across multi-domain sources, then efficiently determines relationships between the data records. By delivering access to accurate views of master data and their relationships, MDM solutions enables faster insights, improved data quality and compliance readiness.

With access to complete and accurate picture of data about an entity and their relationships, MDM software delivers business and IT users with the right data to derive business intelligence and reduce business process inefficiencies, improve customer experience, proactively identify and mitigate risks and ultimately improve business decision-making.

 IBM named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions
Why IBM Master Data Management? IBM® Master Data Management provides a single, trusted 360-degree view of data across the enterprise. With IBM MDM you can:

Enable your teams to have quick access to the critical data they need across customers, products, organizations, households and more.

Get the right data to your users and reduce time-to-market with robust pre-built data models.

Reduce administrative burden and improve matching accuracy using built-in machine learning algorithms.
Master data management benefits
Automation of record matching

ML-powered self-service matching delivers trusted, unified views of master data across disparate, multi-domain sources.
Improved data governance

Facilitate regulatory compliance by helping maintain accurate and consistent records of critical data.
Improved data quality

Boost data quality by deduplicating data and improving accuracy of master data.
Faster insights

Provision, share and connect master data for deeper analysis and enhanced insights.
Self-service access

An easy-to-use experience intended for business users to encourage exploration at their own pace and to get the data they need, at the right time.
Highly performant and scalable

Proven to scale and perform with production deployments at many Fortune 500 companies as well as large clients across industries.
Capabilities of IBM Master Data Management tools Powerful data matching

Leverage automation to match associated records across multi-domain data sources to create accurate, 360-degree view of entities.

 Learn more Relationships between data records

A highly performant and accurate tool to understand the relationship between records.

 Learn more Advanced stewardship

Easily provide the reasoning for why entities were matched, and remediate issues through automated workflows.

 Learn more Product and service information management

Creates an accurate and up-to-date repository of service and product data.

 Learn more Seamless integration with IBM Data fabric

Simplify access to data by leveraging IBM’s data integration and data governance capabilities as part of your data management strategy.

 Learn more
Master data management solutions Explore 360-degree views
Self-serve and ML-powered data matching capabilities to help business users gain a trusted, unified view of customer and enterprise data across internal and external sources.
Enhance data quality with comprehensive and centralized insights
Manage enterprise-wide master data for single or multiple data domains, including customers, suppliers, products, accounts and more across all MDM implementation styles.
Accurate repository of product and services information
Provides product information management and collaborative master data management capabilities.

Case study

Female Doctor Pointing at Computer Monitor
Created a single accurate record for each of the nine million individuals in their healthcare network Read the case study
Master data management resources
businessman hike on the peak of rocks mountain at sunset, success,winner, leader concept
Customer 360 for data leaders
Learn how data leaders can build a 360-degree views of customers by breaking down data silos with a data fabric architecture.
Wongwian Yai, also spelled 'Wong Wian Yai' or 'Wongwien Yai', is a large roundabout (traffic circle) in Thon Buri, western bank of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, where the Statue of King Taksin is situated. It is located in the district of Thon Buri and Khlong San in the centre of Bangkok, at the intersection of Prajadhipok/Inthara Phithak/Lat Ya/Somdet Phra Chao Taksin Roads. Nearby there is Wongwian Yai Station, historical commuter railway terminal to Mahachai and Mae Khlong (Samut Songkhram) in south-western suburb of Bangkok.
MDM on Cloud
Learn about centralizing MDM in the cloud with multiple cloud deployment options and subscription-based pricing.
High angle view of businessman with headphones coding over laptop while coworkers working in background
Product information management
Create a single repository of product and service information and use it throughout the enterprise.
Take the next step

Schedule a 30-minute, one-on-one call or talk with an expert at no cost. Our specialists have deep experience building master data management solutions for thousands of clients. 

 Try it free