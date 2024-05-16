Home Analytics Business Analytics Enterprise IBM Business Analytics Enterprise
Improve business planning and outcomes with data-driven decision making
Animated person looking at enlarged screens
Accelerate data analysis and data-driven business decisions

IBM® Business Analytics Enterprise provides a single entry no-code content hub to discover, personalize and recommend business analytics content among multiple vendors. It's an analytics platform that combines predictive analytics, reporting, data analytics and data integration capabilities natively out-of-the-box.

Use insights mined from your data sets to adjust organizational plans, budgets, reports and forecasts in real time. Adapt to changing market conditions or customer demand at the speed of business, while ensuring operational activities align to goals and objectives.
Explore watsonx BI Assistant

A new AI-powered business analyst and advisor.
Learn how to build a culture of data-driven insights
Why IBM Business Analytics Enterprise? Composite dashboards

Compile content assets from multiple business intelligence (BI) vendors into a single, integrated analytics dashboard that is accessible to all users at scale.

 Insightful decisions

Make confident business decisions informed by real metrics and insights and take the guesswork out of decision making.

 Easy collaboration

Scale and adjust business objectives and plans as you collaborate across your organization without having to reinvent business processes.

 
IBM Business Analytics Enterprise use cases Plan, budget and forecast
  • Deliver dynamic, reliable plans, budgets, and forecasts with speed and pivot as the market changes.
  • Analyze historical and current enterprise data and use predictive analytics for insight into the talent pipeline to align staffing needs.
  • Align financial plans with operational plans, linking strategic goals with operational performance and execution.
 Learn more about xP&A Business intelligence
  • Clean and connect your enterprise data, create stunning data visualizations and show where your business is today while predicting what will happen tomorrow.
  • Accelerate data driven decisions with confidence. IBM Cognos® Analytics enables highly governed real time data analytics and interactive insights to turn insight into action.
 Learn more about business intelligence (2:32) Consolidate and personalize
  • Consolidate all your analytical content in one place for a personalized experience for all users.
  • Create a no-code composite dashboard with AI-powered recommendations and user search customization. 
  • Explore use cases including new employee training, executive meeting management and 1:1 employee performance tracking.
 Learn more about analytics content hub
Key features of IBM Business Analytics Enterprise
The tools you need to turn your data sets into competitive advantage Learn more about business analytics solutions
Data management Bring multiple assets from different data sources into one dashboard for easy access, fast thinking and faster decisions.
Visualization layer Search, discover, access, personalize and recommend content among multiple BI vendors and solutions from a single hub.
Personalization Use artificial intelligence to recommend content to users and allow for user search customization. Design the platform to be consistent with your organization's branding and customer experience.
Forecast optimization Integrate operational, profitability and financial planning and analysis with automated tooling to optimize decision making. Predictive analytics identify trends and seasonal patterns in both historical and external data sets and forecasting.

Discover how enterprise analytics will change the way you work

Real-time, continuous, integrated planning Adjust organizational plans and forecasts in real time. Adapt to changing demands at the speed of business or market events with AI-infused extended planning and analysis. Move beyond spreadsheets with simple, web-based interfaces with managed and governed workflows.
Enterprise reporting Scalable reporting for any enterprise to boost your data analytics culture. Provide the right data, to the right people, at the right time, in the best way possible.
Data discovery Explore your data through automated exploration, visualization and interaction to uncover new data-driven insights.
