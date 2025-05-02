watsonx BI
Your AI-powered business analyst and advisor
Join the waitlist See it in action
watsonx BI assistant leadspace test, hybrid ui modified for readability
Extraordinary analytics for ordinary business users

IBM watsonx BI answers your business questions in seconds, guiding you toward the most impactful decisions.

Understand what happened and why, what might happen and what you can do about it. With clear, step-by-step explanations of its reasoning, watsonx BI empowers every business user with insights for confident decision-making at the speed of thought.

Ask your questions, get answers and discover deep insights without delay. 
Benefits
Get faster insights

Ask questions using natural language and receive answers through a simple, intuitive interface. No need for complex dashboards.
Understand data more deeply

Uncover trends, understand causes, predict future outcomes and gain actionable strategies. 
Act with greater confidence

Enjoy world-class governance, transparency and security with insights that derive from a single source of truth via a centralized metrics catalog. 
Features Open and headless metrics catalog 

Reuse metrics from other platforms, including data build tool (DBT) and IBM® Cognos® Analytics across multiple analytics applications.

 Advanced data visualization interaction

Customize the look and feel of data visualizations with conversational and graphical interactions.

 Governed data and artificial intelligence (AI)

Help ensure world-class governance, trusted models and transparency for all AI workflows, powered by IBM watsonx™.

 Semantic automation

Automate data profiling, business term matching and data modeling.

Gartner Predicts 2024: How AI will impact analytics users

The new role of AI in analytics. Check out Gartner's key findings.

Get the report
Capabilities AI-driven analytics

Gain insights that not only diagnose what happened but also predict outcomes and prescribe next actions.

 Transparent reasoning

Trust the insights with progressive disclosure that clearly shows how answers are reached.

 Personalized metrics

Track your most important metrics and get a daily summary of your business health.

 Intelligent alerts

Be proactive with alerts that notify you of critical changes or trends and suggest actions.

 Data stories

Communicate what you’ve learned easily with stories generated from visualizations and conversational content.

 Embedded where you work

Orchestrate insights and accelerate decisions by connecting to your data lakehouse, automation workflows, reporting tools and everyday productivity applications.

Use cases

See how you can use watsonx BI for your industry's use case.

Marketing Sales Operations Finance
How to buy

Join the waitlist to be contacted when watsonx BI is available.

 

We’ll stay in touch with resources and contact you when your business analyst and advisor are available.

 
Take the next step

Join the waitlist now and IBM will contact you when watsonx BI is available. 

 Join the waitlist