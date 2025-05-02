IBM watsonx BI answers your business questions in seconds, guiding you toward the most impactful decisions.
Understand what happened and why, what might happen and what you can do about it. With clear, step-by-step explanations of its reasoning, watsonx BI empowers every business user with insights for confident decision-making at the speed of thought.
Ask your questions, get answers and discover deep insights without delay.
Ask questions using natural language and receive answers through a simple, intuitive interface. No need for complex dashboards.
Uncover trends, understand causes, predict future outcomes and gain actionable strategies.
Enjoy world-class governance, transparency and security with insights that derive from a single source of truth via a centralized metrics catalog.
Reuse metrics from other platforms, including data build tool (DBT) and IBM® Cognos® Analytics across multiple analytics applications.
Customize the look and feel of data visualizations with conversational and graphical interactions.
Help ensure world-class governance, trusted models and transparency for all AI workflows, powered by IBM watsonx™.
Automate data profiling, business term matching and data modeling.
Gain insights that not only diagnose what happened but also predict outcomes and prescribe next actions.
Trust the insights with progressive disclosure that clearly shows how answers are reached.
Track your most important metrics and get a daily summary of your business health.
Be proactive with alerts that notify you of critical changes or trends and suggest actions.
Communicate what you’ve learned easily with stories generated from visualizations and conversational content.
Orchestrate insights and accelerate decisions by connecting to your data lakehouse, automation workflows, reporting tools and everyday productivity applications.
See how you can use watsonx BI for your industry's use case.
You get an alert that sales leads declined by 40%. watsonx BI identifies a 50% decrease in trial conversions and highlights better-performing assets. You direct the web team to replace the trial and start exploring why users are stalling at the trial phase.
Despite a 5% increase in sales leads, the projected revenue is still USD 1 million short. watsonx BI determines this is due to a 15% lower win rate and suggests a new “buy now” offer to meet the revenue goals.
You’re alerted to an inventory shortfall affecting orders from 5 top customers. watsonx BI confirms that the trend isn’t an anomaly and reveals these shortfalls have led to USD 3 million in revenue loss and USD 200,000 in penalties. You adjust delivery plans and reassess your supply plan.
Are you preparing to meet with the general manager? Ask watsonx BI for a revenue breakdown by product and market. It reveals an unexpected 10% growth in one product and 15% growth in EMEA markets. You propose reallocating resources to these growth areas.
