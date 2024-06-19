IBM Controller supports the close, consolidation and reporting process with the agility and affordability of a cloud-based solution. It enables finance teams to automate and accelerate the financial close with minimal IT support. It also helps finance teams deliver financial results, create informative financial and management reports and provide the chief financial officer (CFO) with an enterprise view of key financial ratios and metrics.
Automate your close process and simplify the task of providing certified financial information.
Track data flow throughout the consolidation process, and monitor performance of subsidiary reporting with built-in workflow and status reporting.
Automate intercompany eliminations, allocations, currency conversions, acquisition calculations and more.
Addresses your extended financial close process—close, consolidate, report and file—in an auditable solution owned by the office of finance.
Available for on-cloud deployment with the functionality of an on-premises solution.
Automate your financial consolidation processes and accounting procedures without IT assistance.
Meets virtually all global and local consolidation and reporting requirements out of the box.
Unify and streamline planning across the enterprise.
An all-inclusive, AI-powered BI solution for faster, more reliable data prep and reporting.