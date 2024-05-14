Sometimes the data is difficult to obtain or analyze or consolidate. And communication only grows more complex when the business is not a single entity but rather a collection of businesses. Such is the case of Ascendis Health Limited: a global health and wellness organization composed of 134 entities across the consumer health, pharma, medical, animal health and biosciences segments.

Yolandi van den Berg, Ascendis’s Group Reporting Manager, describes the consolidation and reporting process for an organization that sells products in 130 countries: “It’s challenging to monitor all of those entities in different currencies. They all have various ERP systems, the information isn’t in the same format, and the data is inconsistent.”

She continues: “And then there is the added complication of intercompany transactions, like loans, and translating information into South African rands. So for consolidation, you need a system or a process to eliminate those intercompany transactions from a group perspective.”

In the past, Ascendis used spreadsheet-based financial planning software for its financial reporting but found it problematic for several reasons. “It was very manual, so the data was prone to errors,” van den Berg continues. “There wasn’t a way to put the journals in and run a report on all the consolidation entries. You had to upload Excel documents just to see the end results …. It was definitely not a tool designed for consolidating and translating 134 entities of various reporting currencies like Ascendis has.”