Following an extensive review of a range of vendors, Bravida decided to implement IBM Planning Analytics to transform its budgeting processes.

Fredrik Larsson recalls: “We invited several companies to present their solutions to our management and business users, and asked them to demonstrate how their system would benefit various divisions of our company. It was clear that IBM Planning Analytics offered very strong functionality that would suit our requirements, including exceptional versatility—and it was also more cost-effective than competing offerings.”

Bravida worked with IBM Business Partner Advectas to deploy IBM Planning Analytics in an ambitious timeframe of five weeks, in order to complete implementation ahead of the next budgeting deadline. Fredrik Larsson elaborates: “We had worked with Advectas for several years, so we knew that they were well acquainted with our systems and processes, and really understood our strategic goals.

“When we mentioned the deadline that we had set for ourselves, our Advectas consultant was stressed, but determined! Advectas helped us plan every aspect of the deployment to the last detail, streamlining the process to ensure that we delivered the implementation on-schedule.”

Bravida opted for IBM Planning Analytics hosted in the IBM Cloud to accelerate deployment and simplify ongoing management. Fredrik Larsson explains: “Hosting our new system in the IBM Cloud was an easy decision. We were keen to make the system as low maintenance as possible, and we were well aware of the high performance, availability, flexibility and security that the IBM Cloud offers. Deploying IBM Planning Analytics in the IBM Cloud also helped us to implement the solution quickly, which was key to meet our deadline—if we had chosen an on-premises option, our deployment timeframe would have been impossible.”

Bravida completed its basic implementation of IBM Planning Analytics ahead of schedule, creating an easy-to-use budgeting system for business users. When regional or branch managers create their budget, the system seamlessly integrates data from the company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payroll software, which are kept up-to-date by project and service managers throughout the year. The solution makes it simple to plan ahead for the next period.

As soon as the company closed the budgeting process, it resumed work with Advectas to implement additional features to further increase the efficiency and flexibility of its budgeting system. The company also teamed up with IBM Business Partner Addedo to build an application for compliance with the new IFRS 16 regulation that requires companies to bring leases onto their balance sheets. The policy introduces extra budgeting complexity for Bravida, which rents around 7,000 vehicles and a few hundred facilities. With help from IBM Planning Analytics and Addedo, the company will be able to meet the new guidelines with ease.

