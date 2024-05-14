After looking at several other cloud providers’ offerings, 2mee chose IBM Cloud to support its platform. “IBM instantly understood our vision and was genuinely excited about the concept,” recalls Riley. “With IBM, we didn’t just get a cloud services provider, we found a true partner.”

It also didn’t hurt that an IBM R&D team was located on the floor below 2mee’s offices at the university. “What stood out for us was the personal nature of IBM,” says Riley. “It ties into our DNA—talking directly to people and seeing the whites of their eyes. Plus the IBM name has a gravitas we can stand by.”

The company worked closely with the London IBM Garage—a transformation framework that integrates people, processes and technology. Following the agile and user-centered IBM Garage Methodology, the joint team designed and built the back end for its solution. This included creating the 2mee Exchange—a sophisticated and highly scalable gateway running on the IBM Cloud Foundry platform that stores the solution’s messages using the IBM Cloud Object Storage solution and pushes them out to any enabled device.

“It was quick and easy for us to get up and running on IBM Cloud,” confirms Riley. “IBM handles much of the ongoing IT management, which means that we are free to spend time innovating. We also see that IBM is invested in developing the cloud platform; many new cloud services have come online since we started this process, and we’ve been making use of quite a few of them.”

For example, 2mee is using Cloud Databases on IBM Cloud, a security-rich platform that enables the company to integrate data from clients’ customer relationship management (CRM) systems with the 2mee solution. Now companies can use their CRM data as well as data from end users’ devices—such as location data from a smart phone—to create campaigns targeting specific customer segments.

“IBM Cloud has given us access to a rich set of services and APIs that have allowed us to take our solution to the next level,” says Riley. “Plus, the knowledge and support of the IBM Garage team has been second to none. I don’t think we would have been able to achieve everything we have without that kind of personal engagement.”

Initially the company targeted the gambling and sports industries, in which the scalability of the IBM Cloud was essential. “We needed to send messages to up to 10 million people in one fell swoop. At the start of a soccer game, for example, most gambling companies provide a 15-minute window during which you can place a bet,” says Riley. “So it’s critical to be able to send out messages during that time to as many people as possible.”