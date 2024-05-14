Booking Group turned to IBM for help with adopting, deploying, implementing and managing a new, flexible hybrid-cloud strategy.

Because IBM Cloud® is built on open-source technology, it will support the agility Booking Group needed to meet customer rental demands and the capability to swiftly adjust to price volatility driven by fluctuating rental stock. Booking Group can also easily incorporate cloud-native technologies into its new environment, along with the capability to add cloud-native application development into its toolbox. Putting cloud-native applications to work with open-source technology provides easier data accessibility and data portability.

IBM Cloud met all the company’s requirements and left room for growth. The open hybrid cloud strategy supports deploying workloads into multiple clouds, and also provides efficiencies by which Booking Group could choose to build a common operations and integration framework in the cloud. IBM Cloud also provides a full stack cloud platform with over 170 products and services covering data, storage, containers, AI, Internet of Things (IoT), networking and blockchain to support future growth.

Booking Group worked with IBM to create the technology solution to support its new, flexible multicloud strategy. Together, Booking Group and IBM decided upon a foundation built on IBM Cloud and the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, plus the IBM® Virtual Private Network(VPN) on IBM Cloud Virtual Server for Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL serves as the database for the solution.

IBM Cloud is built on open standards to provide flexibility, portability and cloud services that can be enabled using open APIs. IBM has been a driving force in the evolution of open-source technology, helping enterprises create, adopt and scale open source to serve their business goals.

Booking Group chose Kubernetes to provide a fully managed Docker container service based on the Open Container Initiative (OCI) that uses an open industry container standard. Kubernetes allows intelligent scheduling, horizontal scaling and self-healing. The company can deploy containerized apps onto a pool of compute hosts and manage those containers easily.

The VPN provided by IBM allows the company to choose from several VPN access points, each associated with a data center or network point of presence. Booking Group can simply log in to IBM Cloud by selecting from any of one the VPN data center portals around the globe.

Booking Group chose IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL for its flexibility and extreme efficiency when running deep, extensive data analysis across multiple data types, including structured and unstructured data.

IBM recommended that Booking Group use virtual servers for VPCs for its logically isolated networks where cloud compute, storage and networking resources are deployed. IBM VPCs consist of virtual machines (VMs) within IBM’s VPC infrastructure, which is a public cloud construct. Because the VPC is a logically isolated network — that is, a private network — within the public cloud, the company’s data and applications do not mix or share space with any other customer accounts. This means that Booking Group can deploy secured private spaces by way of a single-tenant infrastructure within the multi-tenant public cloud. The company retains full control over how resources and workloads are accessed — and by whom.