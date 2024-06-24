Manage the routing of your observability log and event data

Comprehensive environments include many sources of observable data to be aggregated and then analyzed for infrastructure and app performance management. Connecting and aggregating the data sources to observability tools need to be flexible. Some use cases might require all data to be aggregated into one common location while others have narrowed scope. Optimizing where observability data is processed enables businesses to maximize insights while managing to cost, compliance and data residency objectives.

As announced on 29 March 2024, IBM Cloud® released its next-gen observability solution, IBM Cloud Logs, to provide a way to accelerate your observability insights. The first step is pointing your observability log and event data to the service, or alternate target location. To complement this solution, today IBM Cloud is offering observability routing abilities for service platform and application logs with IBM Cloud Logs Routing. Observability routers on IBM Cloud help you define how your observability data can be routed to your target location.

Routing logs is an addition to the activity tracker events routing and metrics routing capabilities on IBM Cloud. Together, the three routers give you the flexibility and control to define where your data is routed. IBM Cloud Logs Routing is a platform configuration capability available from the observability navigation section on IBM Cloud.

Cloud deployment patterns are increasingly sophisticated and can span multiple regions or multiple accounts. Regulatory data residency requirements might also apply. Whether your routing needs are simple or sophisticated, IBM’s observability routers are ready to help you accomplish your needs.