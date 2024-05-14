Now, after nearly two years in the Accelerator program, Young and his team have developed a great relationship with IBM. Says Young, “We have continued to expand and build a relationship both with the Accelerator team and with other departments in IBM. It’s definitely been a good experience.”

That experience has included moving to IBM Cloud® and adopting IBM Cloud Hyper Protect DBaaS and IBM Watson® technologies, as well as several other IBM products.

Home Lending Pal uses customers’ credit information and bank accounts to develop unique insights, so data security is paramount. That’s why the company chose IBM Cloud Hyper Protect DBaaS to support its Mongo database. Cheron Bruce, Chief Technology Officer at Home Lending Pal, explains: “IBM Hyper Protect checks all of the boxes as far as consumer privacy and data protection. It gives us that extra layer of protection that says, ‘Hey, we've done our due diligence. We’re using a tried-and-true solution that is virtually ironclad.’ Even internal resources would have issues trying to hack into our system.”

The Home Lending Pal platform uses IBM Watson Studio and IBM watsonx Assistant technologies to analyze sensitive data and provide prospective homeowners with valuable insights. Those insights, delivered by an assistant named “Kev,” can include how much users can afford to spend on a house, how soon they can expect to purchase a house and even what sorts of lifestyle changes may help them become homeowners more quickly. The solution is also integrated with real estate websites, so Kev can recommend homes for sale within users’ price ranges.

IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, IBM Blockchain and Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud are also fundamental to the company’s success. “Blockchain is the first time that technology has allowed you to collect this type of information and know that it is not being tampered with in any way,” explains Young.