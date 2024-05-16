Many organizations are moving to cloud-native development. For these organizations, speed is more important than ever. IBM Cloud App Configuration addresses the need for speed and granularity of configuration by offering a central configuration store combined with feature flags that help modify environment configurations and app features on the fly.
Manage configuration values across services, clouds and environments from a central dashboard.
Send configuration events to Sysdig and Activity Tracker on IBM Cloud.
Reduce source code complexity and troublesome merges by using feature flags in master branches.
Decouples feature rollouts from deployments and provide a DevOps “kill switch.”
Use collections to organize flags by app or resource and easily manage and configure complex applications.
Activate features for different segments at different times, or vary features by segment or percentage.
Decouple feature rollouts from deployments to eliminate time-consuming pipeline runs.
Simply toggle feature flags in the cloud dashboard to roll back problematic features.
Embrace enterprise-ready DevOps. Automate builds, tests, deployments and more.
Implement cloud monitoring and troubleshooting for infrastructure, cloud services and applications.
Gain powerful tools to help you configure and automate cloud infrastructure resources.
Watch this video to learn how feature flags allow users to enable or disable features remotely.
Use IBM Cloud Monitoring to gain operational visibility into your apps, services and platforms.
Work with IBM Cloud App Configuration to set up centralized feature management for your apps.