Data security is paramount in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape. As businesses leverage hybrid cloud, AI and digital transformations, safeguarding sensitive data such as financial records, intellectual property and personally identifiable information (PII) is more critical than ever.

Across the globe, organizations count on IBM Db2 to protect their most sensitive data while handling complex workloads, ensuring compliance with the highest regulatory and privacy standards. By design, IBM Db2 stands out with its robust native security features, including role-based access controls, encryption and detailed logging capabilities. These features empower organizations to safeguard their most critical data by ensuring only authorized users can access it, encrypting data to prevent unauthorized exposure and providing audit trails to support compliance efforts. Augmenting Db2 with additional layers of visibility and automation can help organizations address evolving risks. One of those risks is insider threats, which can cost businesses up to USD 5 million per incident. Another is the theft and misuse of valid credentials, which saw a 71% year-to-year increase as the method for attackers to exploit security vulnerabilities.

That’s where IBM Guardium Data Protection comes in: Guardium offers advanced capabilities specifically designed to integrate seamlessly with Db2 environments. By combining Db2’s strong native security with Guardium’s advanced visibility, you can achieve unparalleled protection for your critical data. Right now, we are offering an exclusive 90-day free trial so you can try this for yourself.