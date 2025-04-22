IBM Db2 with Guardium: Securing your mission critical workloads together

22 April 2025

Authors

Vishal Kamat

Vice President, Data Security

IBM

Priya Srinivasan

VP, Core Software Products, Software Support & SRE

IBM

Data security is paramount in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape. As businesses leverage hybrid cloud, AI and digital transformations, safeguarding sensitive data such as financial records, intellectual property and personally identifiable information (PII) is more critical than ever.

Across the globe, organizations count on IBM Db2 to protect their most sensitive data while handling complex workloads, ensuring compliance with the highest regulatory and privacy standards. By design, IBM Db2 stands out with its robust native security features, including role-based access controls, encryption and detailed logging capabilities. These features empower organizations to safeguard their most critical data by ensuring only authorized users can access it, encrypting data to prevent unauthorized exposure and providing audit trails to support compliance efforts. Augmenting Db2 with additional layers of visibility and automation can help organizations address evolving risks. One of those risks is insider threats, which can cost businesses up to USD 5 million per incident. Another is the theft and misuse of valid credentials, which saw a 71% year-to-year increase as the method for attackers to exploit security vulnerabilities.

That’s where IBM Guardium Data Protection comes in: Guardium offers advanced capabilities specifically designed to integrate seamlessly with Db2 environments. By combining Db2’s strong native security with Guardium’s advanced visibility, you can achieve unparalleled protection for your critical data. Right now, we are offering an exclusive 90-day free trial so you can try this for yourself.

3 key use cases of IBM Guardium Data Protection for Db2

  1. Privileged user activity monitoring: Guardium enhances Db2’s role-based access controls by enforcing least-privileged access policies and detecting unusual behavior in near real-time. It can help identify misuse of valid credentials and insider threats so you can respond faster.
  2. Automated compliance and audit readiness: Guardium augments Db2’s native logging and supports compliance efforts by accelerating the compliance process. With pre-built templates for regulations, like GDPR, CCPA, SOX and HIPAA, Guardium streamlines audit preparation and automates enterprise-wide data compliance.
  3. Proactive vulnerability assessment: Guardium complements Db2 by automating vulnerability scans to identify risks such as missing patches or misconfigured privileges. Its remediation recommendations help further harden Db2 environments against emerging threats.

Unmatched value: Db2’s 5 market-leading capabilities 

Organizations confidently run their mission-critical workloads with Db2—the world’s most advanced database engine. Db2’s unrivaled capabilities deliver transformative value through:

  1. Ultimate workload flexibility: Single, unified database engine that supports transactional, analytical, or mixed workloads—with native support for a myriad of data types, and open table and open data formats, including Iceberg, Parquet, AVRO, ORC, JSON and CSV.
  2. AI-powered performance: Cutting-edge AI innovations, such as the industry’s first AI optimizer, accelerate data workloads by up to 3x and drive the next generation of AI-powered applications.
  3. Productivity and cost efficiency: AI-driven management tools streamline operations, reduce database management costs and maximize productivity for both administrators and developers.
  4. Uninterrupted operations: Advanced high availability/disaster recovery features and Db2 pureScale ensure fault-tolerant, always-on performance, helping customers achieve industry-leading five 9s (99.999%) availability for continuous business operations.
  5. Cloud-ready portability: Deployable anywhere—on-premises, across all major clouds, or as a fully managed service—delivering unparalleled portability, agility and cost efficiency.

The power of integration: Guardium and Db2

By uniting Guardium with Db2, organizations set a new benchmark for data security and operational excellence, unlocking a suite of powerful advantages:

  1. Faster compliance: Pre-built policies and workflows save time on audits while ensuring long-term data retention for regulatory requirements.
  2. Centralized visibility: Break down silos with centralized policy management across hybrid multi-cloud environments to accelerate threat response.
  3. Threat detection: Monitor sensitive data access, privileged user actions, and security exceptions in near real-time to focus on the most critical threats.
  4. Cost efficiency: Flexible deployment options support scalability while reducing operational overhead.
  5. Purpose-built for Db2: Guardium comes equipped with a unique module designed to seamlessly integrate with Db2 to monitor both encrypted and non-encrypted data—capabilities unmatched by other security tools.

Take your data security to the next level

For a limited time, we’re offering a free 90-day trial exclusively for Db2 users to experience how Guardium enhances database security. Experience powerful data security for Db2 environments for yourself.

