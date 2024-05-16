Home Security Guardium Discover and Classify IBM Guardium Discover and Classify
Accurate, scalable and integrated discovery and classification of structured and unstructured data across all environments
Data discovery in depth Book a live demo
Hybrid UI illustrated image for IBM Security Discover and Classify

IBM Guardium Discover and Classify software discovers and classifies sensitive data across on-premises and cloud environments. It forms part of the IBM Guardium family of data security products.

 Intelligent data discovery

Robust data protection begins by knowing where your sensitive data resides. IBM Guardium Discover and Classify (ISDC) discovers known and unknown sensitive data on-premises and in the cloud—whether structured, unstructured, in motion or at rest.

ISDC’s network-based analytics, compliance-ready capabilities, and ease of deployment make it a powerful complement to IBM Guardium® and improves your data security posture management.

 See IBM Guardium Discover and Classify data sheet
IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

Check out the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024 for deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to safeguard identities

Learn more about the Guardium family of products

Strategies for building a resilient business with hybrid cloud

Join IBM cyber security experts to learn how to start your business resiliency journey by building and maintaining cyber resiliency to protect sensitive data across hybrid cloud.

 Register now
Why Guardium  100%

100% accuracy in unstructured (flat files) data.

 See the Tolly 2024 Evaluation Report 98.6%

98.6% accuracy in structured (database) date.

 See the Tolly 2024 Evaluation Report 9 of 9

9 of 9 categories show IBM Guardium as a "strong positive", making it an Overall Leader.

 See why KuppingerCole ranks Guardium as a leader
Benefits Sensitive data intelligence

Enhance your existing security tools with precise sensitive data intelligence to prioritize effective actions.

 Greater data source visibility

Find and map previously unknown data—at rest or in motion—in the cloud or on premises.

 Simplified Architecture

Use scale-up architecture that supports loads of any size irrespective of data source type or location.

 Intelligent automation

Apply automated controls for sensitive data according to business context and risk factors.

 Improved data accuracy

Achieve higher accuracy and minimize false positives and negatives in data classification.

 Streamlined deployment

Reduce the time and effort needed to discover and classify data in a complex environment.
Features
Continuous scanning and discovery Discover repositories and metadata automatically through continuous scanning.
Automatic identification and classification Identify and classify sensitive data—continuously and automatically.
Support all data types and platforms Use one product to discover all types of data, irrespective of storage types or the location.
Automated intelligence Leverage AI and ML to train the system to identify which files contain sensitive data.

Use cases

Data protection Make the most out of your data protection tools by applying the right protection methods the the right data. IBM Guardium Discover and Classify takes the mystery and error out of manual data discovery and categorization through continuous network scanning, providing quantitative data context to best inform your data protection controls.
SIEM and SOAR data context IBM Security Discover and Classify enriches your SIEM and SOAR tools by providing deep business context into data that has been compromised. This data-rich information, including the location and sensitive level of specific data, is critical to help you know what data is exposed or misplaced, plan breach policies and prioritize response activities down to the data asset level.
Attack surface reduction IBM Security Discover and Classify helps to minimize your attack surface by categorizing and eliminating data that has been duplicated, unused, or no longer critical to protect. It takes inventory of sensitive data throughout the ecosystem and uses tagging capabilities to classify risk assessments and generate context around data assets. By only keeping necessary sensitive data and getting rid of old or useless records and files, you can better address compliance and reporting requirements.
Extending data loss prevention IBM Security Discover and Classify works to reduce the manual effort often required by Data Loss Prevention (DLP) tools by extending DLP capabilities and providing continuous, automatic discovery, analysis, lineage, and more. accurate policy enforcement, provide business context around data.
Post breach forensics IBM Security Discover and Classify provides immediate and accurate mapping of the compromised information and network, including its type and extent, across your network. It also pinpoints sensitive information, monitors data flows, and assists in response planning, future attack prevention, and post-incident regulatory compliance.
Vulnerability management Risk-based vulnerability management, helping to prioritize vulnerabilities by focusing on assets that contain sensitive data.
Integrate IBM Guardium Discover and Classify and Guardium Data Protection

IBM Guarduium Discover and Classify provides automated, near-real-time discovery, network mapping and tracking of sensitive data. Combined with robust data monitorization from IBM Guardium Data Protection, it can help you boost operational efficiency, significantly reduce risk and lower costs for your organization.

 Learn more about this integration
Simple pricing for structured and unstructured data


Managed virtual servers (MVS) are used for structured data discovery and Terabyte (TB) is used for unstructured data discovery. Pricing varies based on number of data sources and configuration of your environment.
Servers for structured data

We count the number of individual database servers to determine the number of MVS, irrespective of the amount of database schema or data sources on this server.

 Terabyte for unstructured data

The amount of uncompressed data on a repository, on a cloud or on premises.

Contact an IBM representative for a detailed discussion on pricing for options that meet your business needs.
Resources What is Data Discovery-in-Depth?

Knowing what data you’re working with is essential when deciding on the most appropriate security and privacy measures.

 Data discovery in a changing digital world

Learn how the rise in digital technology drives the need for strong data discovery and classification to protect sensitive information.

 Guardium user community

Learn from the experiences of fellow Guardium users and share your own data protection best practices.
Guardium products IBM Guardium® Insights

Get centralized visibility, monitoring, compliance, advanced analytics and data source flexibility. Simplify data security and analytics.

 IBM Guardium Insights SaaS DSPM

Looking to identify shadow data and its movement across applications? Read about the Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities in Guardium Insights.

 IBM Guardium® Data Protection

Monitor data activity and accelerate compliance auditing and reporting for your data stored anywhere. Discover and classify data and data sources, monitor user activity, and respond to threats in near real time.

 IBM Guardium® Vulnerability Assessment

Scan your data to detect vulnerabilities, threats and security gaps to help safeguard your data.

 IBM Guardium® Key Lifecycle Manager

Deliver centralized, secured key management with reduced costs and greater operational efficiency.

 IBM Guardium® Data Encryption

Encrypt sensitive data in all states and across environments for different types of data, including your files, databases and applications. Address data security and privacy regulations, and control encryption keys for cloud-based data.
Take the next step

Get started by reviewing your options with a Guardium expert in a free, 30-minute call.

 Read the data sheet
More ways to explore Thought leadership Community IBM Security Expert Labs for Guardium IBM Security Learning Academy