IBM Guardium Discover and Classify software discovers and classifies sensitive data across on-premises and cloud environments. It forms part of the IBM Guardium family of data security products.
Robust data protection begins by knowing where your sensitive data resides. IBM Guardium Discover and Classify (ISDC) discovers known and unknown sensitive data on-premises and in the cloud—whether structured, unstructured, in motion or at rest.
ISDC’s network-based analytics, compliance-ready capabilities, and ease of deployment make it a powerful complement to IBM Guardium® and improves your data security posture management.
100% accuracy in unstructured (flat files) data.
98.6% accuracy in structured (database) date.
9 of 9 categories show IBM Guardium as a "strong positive", making it an Overall Leader.
Enhance your existing security tools with precise sensitive data intelligence to prioritize effective actions.
Find and map previously unknown data—at rest or in motion—in the cloud or on premises.
Use scale-up architecture that supports loads of any size irrespective of data source type or location.
Apply automated controls for sensitive data according to business context and risk factors.
Achieve higher accuracy and minimize false positives and negatives in data classification.
Reduce the time and effort needed to discover and classify data in a complex environment.
IBM Guarduium Discover and Classify provides automated, near-real-time discovery, network mapping and tracking of sensitive data. Combined with robust data monitorization from IBM Guardium Data Protection, it can help you boost operational efficiency, significantly reduce risk and lower costs for your organization.
Managed virtual servers (MVS) are used for structured data discovery and Terabyte (TB) is used for unstructured data discovery. Pricing varies based on number of data sources and configuration of your environment.
We count the number of individual database servers to determine the number of MVS, irrespective of the amount of database schema or data sources on this server.
The amount of uncompressed data on a repository, on a cloud or on premises.
Knowing what data you’re working with is essential when deciding on the most appropriate security and privacy measures.
Learn how the rise in digital technology drives the need for strong data discovery and classification to protect sensitive information.
