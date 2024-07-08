Home Security Guardium DSPM IBM Guardium DSPM (Data Security Posture Management)

Discover shadow data, analyze data flow, and uncover vulnerabilities across your cloud and SaaS applications to reduce potential data security risks

Take control of your data security in the cloud

Your data travels far and wide, but it doesn't have to expose your enterprise to cloud data risks and compliance violations. Take control of your data security in the cloud with our unified data security for cloud workloads (AWS, Azure, GCP) and SaaS applications (SharePoint, OneDrive, Slack, Google Drive, Jira, Confluence and more). Guardium DSPM is your one-stop solution to:

  • Discover shadow data
  • Analyze data flow
  • Uncover data vulnerabilities
  • Automate data mapping and classification (including PII identification)
  • Uncover and help remediate vulnerabilities in underlying data stores

Continuous monitoring from DSPM solutions helps organizations avoid security and compliance issues that often arise from the scale and complexity of using the cloud while shrinking your attack surface and eliminating security blind spots. The agentless plug-and-play solution connects with cloud data stores and SaaS applications within minutes, offering instant value to security professionals and enabling them to answer critical questions about their cloud data, including data privacy concerns. 

You can elevate your data security posture management (DSPM) strategy and gain confidence in securing your multicloud data with IBM® Guardium® DSPM.

DSPM versus CSPM

Learn the key differences between DSPM and CSPM in real-life examples.
Price calculator

Bad data security posture is costly Unintended gaps in data security can lead to costly financial consequences. The annual IBM Cost Of A Data Breach report provides recommendations on steps that can help prevent costly mistakes. Get the 2024 Cost of a Data Breach report 4.88

4.88 million is the average cost of a data breach in USD. 

 1 in 3

breaches involve shadow data.

 40%

of data breaches involved data stored across multiple environments.
Benefits Monitor data flows

Efficiently and accurately oversee data flows between countries to help ensure regulatory compliance that requires regional data retention. Identify pertinent providers and their responsible parties to halt such data flow and maintain continuous data compliance.

 Prevent data leakage

Safeguard and prioritize your organization’s data by keeping it out of the wrong hands. Keep a close watch on the movement of your sensitive information as it flows between different cloud environments and various SaaS apps. 

 Data privacy compliance

Effectively navigate evolving data privacy regulations using automated compliance checks, advanced data discovery, and robust access controls. Proactively comply with mandates like GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, reducing the risk of non-compliance.

 Eliminate exposed data

Strengthen access controls and permissions to ensure your data is securely shared only with the intended recipients and is inaccessible to people with unauthorized access. Reduce data security risks by removing any sensitive data assets that could potentially be exposed by your cloud providers (AWS, GCP, Azure) or within your SaaS apps (Google Drive, OneDrive, Slack, Salesforce and others).

 Reduce 3rd party exposure

Gain a thorough perspective on third-party vendors who can access your organization's cloud workloads. Swiftly determine which vendors have access to sensitive data and whether they possess the necessary security controls and certifications to manage such information. Enhance access control and evaluate whether maintaining or excluding their data access is appropriate, helping streamline risk assessments associated with external vendors.

 

 Streamline audits and reporting

Compliance audits can be time-consuming, simplify the process with automated data collection and reporting. This ensures your organization aligns with compliance policies and processes, making audit preparation efficient.

Use cases

Remove publicly exposed sensitive data in the cloud Secure your sensitive data from public exposure across sprawling cloud and SaaS environments. The discovery engine will not only detect known data stores but also surfaces hidden in shadow data, including legacy and orphan repositories. By mapping potential attack paths to this sensitive information, you gain continuous visibility and the tools to comprehensively mitigate risk. This reduces the chance of costly data breaches and protects your brand reputation.
Protect production data against ransomware Protect your production data from ransomware attacks across multicloud and SaaS environments. Continuously identify vulnerable data stores that lack encryption and robust backup processes. Our ransomware vulnerability detection engine, powered by advanced data flow graphs and access intelligence, prioritizes sensitive data based on context, ensuring data protection efforts are in focus.
Execute 3rd-party risk assessment of cloud data Vendor assessment is a critical task for GRCs looking to govern their data and ensure it is secure and compliant, but tackling this process with manual operations can be extremely complex and time-consuming. DSPM provides its users with a clear view of all 3rd-party vendors with access to sensitive data and overly permissive roles across your cloud and SaaS environments. Empower both GRC and security teams with reports and actionable insights on vendor data access levels, ensuring compliance and safeguarding sensitive information.
Tighten data access control using by identity intelligence Gaining visibility into the identities accessing sensitive data in multicloud and SaaS environments (such as employees or services) is a manual process that takes time and effort and is not scalable. Guardium DSPM accelerates and streamlines this process by automating data discovery and classification, mapping identities and their data flows, and providing continuous intelligence on identity-to-data access across your entire ecosystem.
Detect and resolve exposed secrets across your cloud and SaaS Organizations struggle to manually discover and remediate exposed secrets, risking data breaches and compliance violations. Guardium DSPM automatically and continuously scans cloud and SaaS environments to identify and classify secrets, enriching risk assessments by understanding the impact on sensitive data.
Detect and resolve data leakage from production to development environments Our autonomous data lineage engine tracks and identifies unauthorized or anomalous movements that result in data leakage. It can detect data leaking between high to low environments, between cloud providers, cloud accounts and SaaS environments. This allows you to gain full visibility into your data landscape, detect potential leaks early and proactively secure sensitive information.
Try our free 30-day trial experience

Benefits: 

  • Get started in a few minutes with fast, easy and cloud-native deployment.
  • Automate discovery of your sensitive data across all cloud environments and SaaS applications, including shadow data.
  • Classify personal, identifiable, financial, development sensitivites and maintain your data sovereignty. Your data remains in your account and region.
  • Improve the security and compliance posture of sensitive data and align with security best practices and compliance regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPPA and PCI.
  • Continuously identify potential and actual access of internal and external users and identities to your sensitive data.
Resources Guardium DSPM data sheet

Learn more about the solution’s capabilities, supported cloud accounts and how it helps with data classification and cloud data security.

 EMA DSPM market brief

Read the analyst assessment of the emerging DSPM market and how it can benefit risk management.

 Cloud security made simple

Stop shadow data leaks with intelligent monitoring and control.

FAQ

Which cloud provider does Guardium DSPM support?

Guardium DSPM supports all major cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure.
The Guardium DSPM Analyzer component is deployed in a customer’s own cloud account with appropriate permissions and configuration.

 Can Guardium DSPM run on premises or as a software deployment?

No, Guardium DSPM runs exclusively in a SaaS model.

 Do I need any other Guardium products to use Guardium DSPM?

No, you do not need any other Guardium products to use the Guardium DSPM tool.

 Can Guardium DSPM address regulatory compliance?

While the Guardium DSPM tool does not focus on specific mandates such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA and others, it does provide capabilities that help organizations identify potential misconfigurations that could impact data privacy. These capabilities can help you to maintain compliance with relevant regulations.
