Discover shadow data, analyze data flow, and uncover vulnerabilities across your cloud and SaaS applications to reduce potential data security risks
Your data travels far and wide, but it doesn't have to expose your enterprise to cloud data risks and compliance violations. Take control of your data security in the cloud with our unified data security for cloud workloads (AWS, Azure, GCP) and SaaS applications (SharePoint, OneDrive, Slack, Google Drive, Jira, Confluence and more). Guardium DSPM is your one-stop solution to:
Continuous monitoring from DSPM solutions helps organizations avoid security and compliance issues that often arise from the scale and complexity of using the cloud while shrinking your attack surface and eliminating security blind spots. The agentless plug-and-play solution connects with cloud data stores and SaaS applications within minutes, offering instant value to security professionals and enabling them to answer critical questions about their cloud data, including data privacy concerns.
You can elevate your data security posture management (DSPM) strategy and gain confidence in securing your multicloud data with IBM® Guardium® DSPM.
4.88 million is the average cost of a data breach in USD.
breaches involve shadow data.
of data breaches involved data stored across multiple environments.
Efficiently and accurately oversee data flows between countries to help ensure regulatory compliance that requires regional data retention. Identify pertinent providers and their responsible parties to halt such data flow and maintain continuous data compliance.
Safeguard and prioritize your organization’s data by keeping it out of the wrong hands. Keep a close watch on the movement of your sensitive information as it flows between different cloud environments and various SaaS apps.
Effectively navigate evolving data privacy regulations using automated compliance checks, advanced data discovery, and robust access controls. Proactively comply with mandates like GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, reducing the risk of non-compliance.
Strengthen access controls and permissions to ensure your data is securely shared only with the intended recipients and is inaccessible to people with unauthorized access. Reduce data security risks by removing any sensitive data assets that could potentially be exposed by your cloud providers (AWS, GCP, Azure) or within your SaaS apps (Google Drive, OneDrive, Slack, Salesforce and others).
Gain a thorough perspective on third-party vendors who can access your organization's cloud workloads. Swiftly determine which vendors have access to sensitive data and whether they possess the necessary security controls and certifications to manage such information. Enhance access control and evaluate whether maintaining or excluding their data access is appropriate, helping streamline risk assessments associated with external vendors.
Compliance audits can be time-consuming, simplify the process with automated data collection and reporting. This ensures your organization aligns with compliance policies and processes, making audit preparation efficient.
Guardium DSPM supports all major cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure.
The Guardium DSPM Analyzer component is deployed in a customer’s own cloud account with appropriate permissions and configuration.
No, Guardium DSPM runs exclusively in a SaaS model.
No, you do not need any other Guardium products to use the Guardium DSPM tool.
While the Guardium DSPM tool does not focus on specific mandates such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA and others, it does provide capabilities that help organizations identify potential misconfigurations that could impact data privacy. These capabilities can help you to maintain compliance with relevant regulations.
