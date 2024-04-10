Features

Dynamic risk assessment The Risk Spotter implements a dynamic risk assessment, which considers multiple risk factors, to identify risky users. Each user's overall risk score is calculated daily based on the audited data, which you can use to prioritize mitigating actions.

Active threat analytics The Active Threat Analytics dashboard shows potential security breach cases, based on an outlier mining process and identified attack symptoms. In this dashboard you can view and investigate cases, and also act on individual cases.

Smart assistant The Smart Assistant is a low-touch, guided, 4-step workflow feature. It helps you get up and running on compliance monitoring by defining custom policies, workflows and reports for global regulations such as PCI DSS, SOX, GDPR, CCPA, Basel, HIPAA and others. Learn more