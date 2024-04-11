IBM Sterling Secure Proxy helps shield your trusted network by preventing direct connectivity between external partners and internal servers. It can secure your network and data exchanges at the network edge to enable trusted business-to-business transactions and managed file transfer (MFT) file exchanges. As a demilitarized zone (DMZ)-based proxy, Secure Proxy uses multifactor authentication, SSL session breaks, closing of inbound firewall holes, protocol inspection and other controls to ensure the security of your trusted zone.
Provides firewall navigation best practices to help ensure perimeter security for enhanced protection of your data and trusted zone.
Offers multifactor authentication before connection to backend systems, for tighter controls and validation.
Includes proxy support and functions to improve security of edge-based file exchanges.
Provides advanced routing to simplify infrastructure changes, saving time and reducing risk during migrations.
Provides support for ICAP supported Virus Scanning engines to ensure files are scanned for malwares before it lands on the secure zone.
Offers support for SAML integration with external identity providers to enable Multi Authentication for external user logins.
IBM Sterling Secure Proxy certified containers are enterprise-grade, security-hardened product editions with integrated common software services for consistent deployment lifecycle management. The scalable containers include easy iinstallation and configuration options, and upgrade and roll-back management.
Provides a secure intermediary, a standalone server, as the demilitarized zone (DMZ). This is a sterile holding area until the partner is successfully validated. Then a separate session is established from the DMZ to the trusted zone.
Minimizes rich targets in the DMZ by ensuring that files, user credentials and data are never stored on physical drives in the DMZ. Removes requirement for inbound holes in the firewall.
Prevents direct communications between external and internal sessions by establishing secure session breaks in the DMZ using SSL or TLS encryption.
Provides authentication options, including IP address, user ID and password, digital certificates, SSH keys and RSA SecurID.
IBM Sterling Secure Proxy Features
Inbound Edition
Outbound Edition
Premium Edition
Supported Incoming Protocols
CD, SFTP, HTTP, FTP/S
CD, SFTP, HTTP, FTP/S
Supported Outbound Protocols
Connect Direct
SFTP
CD & SFTP
Session Break at DMZ
User-Specific/Dynamic Routing of Requests
User ID and Password-Based Authentication
REST APIs for SSP Config Manager
CRL Checking
Not required for SFTP
User ID / IP Block listing / Allow listing
Allowed Ips/User IDs stored in SEAS
Virus Scanning of Incoming Files
HSM Support
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
This edition provides reverse proxy functionality that is concurrent with Sterling Secure Proxy for routing and securing inbound traffic. For Sterling Connect: Direct users, the Inbound Edition also continues to support outbound file transfers using the Connect: Direct protocol via Secure Proxy. Current clients of Sterling Secure Proxy are not impacted by renaming to Sterling Secure Proxy Inbound Edition.
This edition provides forward proxy functionality that supports routing and securing of outbound traffic. Only outbound file transfers using the SFTP protocol are supported. Current clients of Sterling Secure Proxy can purchase this edition to gain access to forward proxy functionality.
This edition has all the features of Sterling Secure Proxy Inbound Edition and Sterling Secure Proxy Outbound Edition. Clients with entitlement to either the Inbound or Outbound edition can trade up to the Premium edition and thereby obtain functionality that supports routing and securing of both inbound and outbound traffic.
Move over 1 million files per day with a fast, scalable, market-leading file transfer platform.
Learn how a zero trust approach can help protect your data and reduce the possibility for ransomware or malware to travel laterally.
Learn 3 steps to help protect your B2B transactions and file exchanges from security threats.
With rapid rise in the volume of file transfers, you need advanced edge security to protect your multi-enterprise data exchanges.
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.