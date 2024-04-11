Inbound Edition This edition provides reverse proxy functionality that is concurrent with Sterling Secure Proxy for routing and securing inbound traffic. For Sterling Connect: Direct users, the Inbound Edition also continues to support outbound file transfers using the Connect: Direct protocol via Secure Proxy. Current clients of Sterling Secure Proxy are not impacted by renaming to Sterling Secure Proxy Inbound Edition.

Outbound Edition This edition provides forward proxy functionality that supports routing and securing of outbound traffic. Only outbound file transfers using the SFTP protocol are supported. Current clients of Sterling Secure Proxy can purchase this edition to gain access to forward proxy functionality.