In Episode 3 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Shobhit Varshney, Chris Hay and Bryan Casey for the OpenAI vs. Google showdown. Shobhit analyzes the showcase demos released by OpenAI and Google. Chris breaks down latency and cost in relation to GPT-4 and Gemini 1.5 Flash. Finally, after years of people proclaiming the death of search, Bryan answers the big question: Are large language models (LLMs) forcing the death of Google Search?

Key takeaways:

0:00 Intro

3:13 The rise of multimodality

16:54 Collapsing latency and cost

30:12 LLMs eat Google Search

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.



📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.