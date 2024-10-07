In Episode 3 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Shobhit Varshney, Chris Hay and Bryan Casey for the OpenAI vs. Google showdown. Shobhit analyzes the showcase demos released by OpenAI and Google. Chris breaks down latency and cost in relation to GPT-4 and Gemini 1.5 Flash. Finally, after years of people proclaiming the death of search, Bryan answers the big question: Are large language models (LLMs) forcing the death of Google Search?
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.
Apple podcast
Spotify podcast
In the inaugural episode of Mixture of Experts, our AI experts debate the pros and cons of Rabbit’s R1 device. They also unpack GPT-2’s potential evolution and OpenAI’s licensing deal with the Financial Times. Finally, what do Sam Altman and Taylor Swift have in common?
Let's kick it back to the 90s with Inspector RAGet. In episode 2, the experts weigh in on the explosion of open source, KANs and RAG.
What’s going on between Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI? In episode 4, the experts address OpenAI vs. ScarJo, explain the future of FMTI, and review innovations in open source.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
Be inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical and show you how to put AI into practice.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.