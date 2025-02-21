IBM® Granite™ 3.2 is officially here! In episode 44 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang and experts Kate Soule, Maya Murad and Kaoutar El Maghraoui to debrief a few big AI announcements. Last week, we covered small vision-language models (VLMs), and this week Granite 3.2 dropped with new VLMs, enhanced reasoning capabilities and more! Join Kate as she takes us under the hood to understand the new features and how they were created.



Anthropic dropped a new intelligence model, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, and a new agentic coding tool, Claude Code. Hear the experts explore: why did Anthropic release these separately? Then, as we cannot have an episode without covering agents, Maya takes us through the new BeeAI agents! Finally, can fine-tuning on a malicious task lead to much broader misalignment? Our experts analyze a new paper released on ‘Emergent misalignment’ to uncover the risks. All this and more on this week's episode!

Key takeaways:

00:01 – Intro

00:35 – Claude 3.7 Sonnet



11:58 – BeeAI agents



22:17 – Granite 3.2



32:31 – Emergent misalignment

