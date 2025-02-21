What’s the most exciting announcement coming out of NVIDIA GTC? In episode 47 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Nathalie Baracaldo, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Vyoma Gajjar to walk you through this week’s biggest AI news headlines. First, dive into the latest announcements from NVIDIA GTC, including the Groot N1 model for humanoid robotics.

Next, find out what Baidu’s new AI reasoning models offer, and why they aren’t open source. Then, get our expert analysis of this week’s paper, Chain-of-Thought Reasoning—and explore its flaws. Finally, explore Gemini Flash 2.0’s new image generation models for developer experimentation. Does this signal that Google is catching up on the AI game? Tune in to this episode of Mixture of Experts to find out.

Key takeaways:

00:01 – Intro

01:27– NVIDIA GTC

14:18– New Baidu AI models

21:19– Chain-of-Thought Reasoning

32:18 – Gemini image generation

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

