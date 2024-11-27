Home Think Podcasts Mixture of Experts Episode 32
Inside AWS re:Invent 2024, LLM Flowbreaking and David Mayer

What’s the mystery behind the name ChatGPT refuses to discuss? In episode 32 of Mixture of Experts host Tim Hwang dives into the hottest topics shaping the AI landscape with an all-star panel: Aaron BaughmanVagner Figueredo de Santana and Shobhit Varshney. Join the experts as they dissect the biggest announcements and takeaways from AWS re:Invent 2024, Amazon’s premier AI event. Then, dive into overcoming architectural vulnerabilities in AI systems. Finally, uncover the curious case of a name ChatGPT won’t discuss—and the questions this raises about privacy and transparency in AI. Get ready for an episode packed with insights, debates and forward-thinking perspectives!

Key takeaways:

  • 0:00 Intro
  • 1:01 AWS re:Invent 2024
  • 13:57 LLM Flowbreaking
  • 28:020 David Mayer

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

