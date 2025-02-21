Home

Episode 48

DeepSeek-V3-0324, Gemini Canvas and GPT-4o image generation

Episode 48: DeepSeek-V3-0324, Gemini Canvas and GPT-4o image generation

What’s the best open-source model? In episode 48 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kate Soule, Kush Varshney and Skyler Speakman to explore the future of open-source AI models. We kick things off by diving into the release of DeepSeek-V3-0324. Then, we explore more announcements coming from Google, including Gemini Canvas and Gemini 2.5. Next, Extropic enters the chat with a thermodynamic chip. Finally, we discuss how AI image generation is on the rise as OpenAI released GPT-4o image generation. All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.

 


Key takeaways:

  • 00:01 – Intro 
  • 00:42 – DeepSeek-V3-0324
  • 09:48 – Gemini 2.5 and Canvas
  • 21:27 – Extropic’s thermodynamic chip
  • 30:20 – OpenAI image generation

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
