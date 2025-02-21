What’s the best open-source model? In episode 48 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kate Soule, Kush Varshney and Skyler Speakman to explore the future of open-source AI models. We kick things off by diving into the release of DeepSeek-V3-0324. Then, we explore more announcements coming from Google, including Gemini Canvas and Gemini 2.5. Next, Extropic enters the chat with a thermodynamic chip. Finally, we discuss how AI image generation is on the rise as OpenAI released GPT-4o image generation. All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.