Episode 45

Quantum leap, Model Context Protocol, CoreWeave IPO, and AI voice companion

When can we expect quantum to reach consumer devices? 🤔 In episode 45 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by special guest, Blake Johnson to debrief the quantum noise in the news. Blake helps us understand intersection between quantum and AI, and how far we are from this technology. Then, veteran experts Chris Hay and Volkmar Uhlig hash out some other news in AI this week. We cover, Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol, CoreWeave filing for an IPO, and Sesame AI’s new voice companion. All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts!

Key takeaways:

  • 00:01 – Intro
  • 01:06 – Quantum leap
  • 20:08 – Model Context Protocol
  • 28:24 – CoreWeave IPO
  • 40:12 – Sesame AI voice companion

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
