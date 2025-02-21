Will OpenAI be fully open source by 2027? In episode 49 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Aaron Baughman, Ash Minhas and Chris Hay to analyze Sam Altman’s latest move towards open source. Next, we explore Anthropic’s mechanistic interpretability results and the progress the AI research community is making. Then, can Apple catch up? We analyze the latest critiques on Apple Intelligence. Finally, Amazon enters the chat with AI agents. How does this elevate the competition? All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.