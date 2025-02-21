Key takeaways:
What’s the best open-source model? In episode 48 of Mixture of Experts, we discuss a new release of DeepSeek V3, Google’s Gemini 2.5 and Canvas, Extropic’s thermodynamic chip and OpenAI’s GPT-4o image generation.
In episode 47 of Mixture of Experts, we discuss NVIDIA GTC announcements, Baidu reasoning models, chain of thought flaws and Gemini image generation.
Is Manus a second DeepSeek moment? In episode 46 of Mixture of Experts, we discuss Manus AI, vibe coding, scaling laws and Perplexity’s AI phone.
Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?
It has become a fundamental deep learning technique, particularly in the training process of foundation models used for generative AI. But what is fine-tuning and how does it work?
In this tutorial, you will use IBM’s Docling and open-source IBM® Granite® vision, text-based embeddings and generative AI models to create a retrieval augmented generation (RAG) system.
