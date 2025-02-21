Home

Episode 49

OpenAI goes open, Anthropic on interpretability, Apple Intelligence updates and Amazon AI agents

Episode 49: OpenAI goes open, Anthropic on interpretability, Apple Intelligence updates and Amazon AI agents

Will OpenAI be fully open source by 2027? In episode 49 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Aaron Baughman, Ash Minhas and Chris Hay to analyze Sam Altman’s latest move towards open source. Next, we explore Anthropic’s mechanistic interpretability results and the progress the AI research community is making. Then, can Apple catch up? We analyze the latest critiques on Apple Intelligence. Finally, Amazon enters the chat with AI agents. How does this elevate the competition? All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.

Key takeaways:

  • 00:00 – Intro  
  • 00:48 – OpenAI goes open
  • 11:36 – Anthropic interpretability results
  • 24:55 – Daring Fireball on Apple Intelligence
  • 34:22 – Amazon’s AI agents

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
