In episode 7 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Shobhit Varshney, Skyler Speakman and Kaoutar El Maghaoui. Today, the experts react to Apple’s WWDC24 announcements. Is Apple late to the AI game? Then, in part 2, we discuss interpretability this week, as OpenAI released their mechanistic interpretability study.
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Apple Podcast
Spotify Podcast
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders such as you.
There's a lot of hype about what AI can do, but how do we actually use AI to build experiences? In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Get inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.