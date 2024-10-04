Home Think Podcasts Mixture of Experts Apple's WWDC24 Reactions and Mechanistic Interpretability | Mixture of Experts
Apple's WWDC24 reactions and mechanistic interpretability

Watch the episode
Episode 7: Apple's WWDC24 reactions and mechanistic interpretability

In episode 7 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Shobhit Varshney, Skyler Speakman and Kaoutar El Maghaoui. Today, the experts react to Apple’s WWDC24 announcements. Is Apple late to the AI game? Then, in part 2, we discuss interpretability this week, as OpenAI released their mechanistic interpretability study.

Key takeaways:

  • 0:00 Intro
  • 1:58 Apple WWDC
  • 25:50 Mechanistic interpretability AI news moves fast

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

