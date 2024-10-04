In episode 7 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Shobhit Varshney, Skyler Speakman and Kaoutar El Maghaoui. Today, the experts react to Apple’s WWDC24 announcements. Is Apple late to the AI game? Then, in part 2, we discuss interpretability this week, as OpenAI released their mechanistic interpretability study.

Key takeaways:

0:00 Intro



1:58 Apple WWDC

25:50 Mechanistic interpretability AI news moves fast



The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

