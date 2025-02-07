What does Sam Altman have up his sleeve? In episode 41 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with experts Nathalie Baracaldo, Marina Danilevsky and Chris Hay to stay ahead of the biggest trends in AI.
Last week, we covered all things DeepSeek, and this week OpenAI has some new releases to share. Today, hear the experts dissect deep research and o3-mini. Next, hear from our host Tim Hwang, as he heads to the AI Action Summit next week, ask our experts what you can expect to come out of the event. Then, listen to the experts discuss Anthropic’s Constitutional Classifiers. Finally, find out what Microsoft’s unit to study AI’s impact means for you. Find out all this and more on Mixture of Experts.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Let’s bust some early myths about DeepSeek! In Mixture of Experts' episode 40, the panel tackles DeepSeek R1 misconceptions, explains model distillation and dissects the open-source competition landscape
What does the future hold for DeepSeek? In episode 39 of Mixture of Experts, our panel debriefs DeepSeek-R1, Mistral's IPO indication, the FrontierMath controversy and the IDC gen AI code assistants report.
What would you do with USD 2 billion? In episode 38 of Mixture of Experts, we discuss the Anthropic valuation rumors, CoreAI, NotebookLM upgrades and AI agents within the financial services industry.
Explore IBM® Granite™, our family of open, performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Hosted by Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, Transformers takes you behind the scenes and screens of today's transformative leaders. Explore their real-world challenges, inspiring lessons and practical best practices. From personal transformations to the transformative influences around them, Ann and her guests explore what it truly means to be transformers.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth through a course designed for business leaders such as yourself.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.