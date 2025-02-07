What does Sam Altman have up his sleeve? In episode 41 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with experts Nathalie Baracaldo, Marina Danilevsky and Chris Hay to stay ahead of the biggest trends in AI.

Last week, we covered all things DeepSeek, and this week OpenAI has some new releases to share. Today, hear the experts dissect deep research and o3-mini. Next, hear from our host Tim Hwang, as he heads to the AI Action Summit next week, ask our experts what you can expect to come out of the event. Then, listen to the experts discuss Anthropic’s Constitutional Classifiers. Finally, find out what Microsoft’s unit to study AI’s impact means for you. Find out all this and more on Mixture of Experts.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

00:01 - Intro

00:41 - Open AI deep research and o3-mini



13:51 - AI Action Summit



20:17 - Anthropic’s Constitutional Classifiers



28:55 - Microsoft AI Impact team



