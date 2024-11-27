Is deep learning hitting a wall? It’s 2025, and Mixture of Experts is back and better than ever. In episode 36 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with Chris Hay, Kate Soule and Kush Varshney as they talk about one of the biggest releases of 2024, OpenAI o3. Next, hear the experts discuss the release of DeepSeek-V3. Finally, the experts dissect the AI bet between Miles Brundage and Gary Marcus. All this and more in the first episode of Mixture of Experts in 2025.

Key takeaways:

00:01—Intro

00:49—OpenAI o3

14:40—DeepSeek-V3

28:00—The Brundage/Marcus bet

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.