Is deep learning hitting a wall? It’s 2025, and Mixture of Experts is back and better than ever. In episode 36 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with Chris Hay, Kate Soule and Kush Varshney as they talk about one of the biggest releases of 2024, OpenAI o3. Next, hear the experts discuss the release of DeepSeek-V3. Finally, the experts dissect the AI bet between Miles Brundage and Gary Marcus. All this and more in the first episode of Mixture of Experts in 2025.
Will 2025 be the year of AI agents? In episode 35 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by some show veterans to reflect on 2024 in AI and make predictions for 2025.
Is pretraining a thing of the past? In episode 34 of Mixture of Experts, we cover IBM® Granite™ 3.1, NVIDIA Jetson, stealing AI models and more! Tune in to this episode to hear the latest AI news.
Is o1 Pro worth the cost? In episode 33 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Marina Danilevsky, Kate Soule and Vyoma Gajjar. In this episode, we cover 12 Days of OpenAI, NeurIPS, ARC Prize and Meta’s Llama 3.3 70B release!
