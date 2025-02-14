Live from the Paris AI Action Summit 2025, our host Tim Hwang dives into the latest in artificial intelligence. In episode 42 of Mixture of Experts, we welcome Anastasia Stasenko, CEO and co-founder of pleais along with our veteran experts Marina Danilevsky and Chris Hay.
Last week, we touched on some potential conversations at the Paris AI Summit, this week we recap what actually happened. Is AI safety improving globally? Next, for our paper of the week, we breakdown s1: Simple test-time scaling. Then, Sam Altman is back with another blog, “Three Observations,”— hear what our experts have to say about these observations. Finally, explore what we can learn from Anthropic’s Economic Index. All that and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
