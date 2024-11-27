What’s the most exciting CES AI announcement? In episode 37 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with experts Skyler Speakman, Volkmar Uhlig and Shobhit Varshney to discuss CES 2025. Specifically, listen to the experts dive into NVIDIA’S project DIGITS, among other announcements from the AI hardware giant. Next, take a look at a new enterprise AI development survey detailing how developers really feel about AI implementation. Then, dive into how Apple Intelligence experienced some major hallucination fails and what this tells us about Apple’s stake in the AI game. Finally, hear the experts discuss Sam Altman of OpenAI’s reflection blog on the second anniversary of ChatGPT exploring his insights on the future of AI. All this and more on today’s Mixture of Experts.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
