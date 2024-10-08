In Episode 5 of Mixture of Experts, Bryan Casey, our guest host, is joined by Kate Soule, Chris Hay and Skyler Speakman. Today, our experts revisit a conversation from a previous episode around Google’s AI overviews and the market reaction. Additionally, they break down Anthropic’s Golden Gate Claude. Finally, what is the “whale computer” and how does it relate to scaling laws?
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.
Apple podcast
Spotify podcast
What’s going on between Scarlet Johansson and OpenAI? In episode 4, the experts address OpenAI vs. ScarJo, explain the future of FMTI and review innovations in open source.
What’s the future of AGI? In episode 6, the experts unpack Leopold Aschenbrenner’s AI safety screed. Then, they review what happened at the FAccT conference and talk about all things RAG benchmarking.
Is Apple late to the AI game? In episode 7, the experts react to Apple’s WWDC24 announcements. Then, we have part 2 on interpretability as the experts reflect on OpenAI's new study.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical and show you how to put AI into practice.
Be inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.