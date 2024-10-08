Home Think Podcasts Mixture of Experts Episode 5
Episode 5: Google's AI overviews, Golden Gate Claude, the "whale computer" and scaling laws
 

Episode 5: Google’s AI overviews, Golden Gate Claude, the "whale computer" and scaling laws

In Episode 5 of Mixture of Experts, Bryan Casey, our guest host, is joined by Kate Soule, Chris Hay and Skyler Speakman. Today, our experts revisit a conversation from a previous episode around Google’s AI overviews and the market reaction. Additionally, they break down Anthropic’s Golden Gate Claude. Finally, what is the “whale computer” and how does it relate to scaling laws?

Key takeaways:

  • 0:00 Intro
  • 2:21 Google AI overviews
  • 15:10 Golden Gate Claude
  • 28:51 "Whale computers" and scaling laws

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

