Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
In episode 50 of Mixture of Experts, we debrief many announcements: IBM z17, Meta's Llama 4, Gemini 2.5 Pro and more from Google Cloud Next.
In episode 49, our experts unpack Altman's open source push, Anthropic’s AI insights, Apple’s AI race and Amazon’s new AI agents. What’s next in AI? Tune in to Mixture of Experts for the full scoop.
What’s the best open source model? In episode 48 of Mixture of Experts, we discuss a new release of DeepSeek V3, Google’s Gemini 2.5 and Canvas, Extropic’s thermodynamic chip and OpenAI’s GPT-4o image generation.
Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?
It has become a fundamental deep learning technique, particularly in the training process of foundation models used for generative AI. But what is fine-tuning and how does it work?
In this tutorial, you will use IBM’s Docling and open-source IBM® Granite® vision, text-based embeddings and generative AI models to create a retrieval augmented generation (RAG) system.
Go behind the scenes and screens of today's transformative leaders with Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, in Transformers. From personal transformations to the transformative influences around them, Ann and her guests explore what it truly means to be transformers.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
Explore IBM Granite, our family of open, performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications.
Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.