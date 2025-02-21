OpenAI just dropped o3 and o4-mini. In episode 51 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Vyoma Gajjar and special guest John Willis, Owner of Botchagalupe Technologies. We analyze Sam Altman’s new AI models, o3 and o4-mini.



Next, Google announced that by Q3 you can run Gemini on-premises. What does this mean for enterprise AI adoption? Then, John takes us through AI evaluation tools and why we need them. Finally, NVIDIA is planning to move AI chip manufacturing to the US. Can they pull this off?

