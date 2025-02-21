o3 and o4-mini, Google Gemini on-prem and NVIDIA’s US chip manufacturing

Episode 51: o3 and o4-mini, Google Gemini on-prem and NVIDIA’s US chip manufacturing

OpenAI just dropped o3 and o4-mini. In episode 51 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Vyoma Gajjar and special guest John Willis, Owner of Botchagalupe Technologies. We analyze Sam Altman’s new AI models, o3 and o4-mini.

Next, Google announced that by Q3 you can run Gemini on-premises. What does this mean for enterprise AI adoption? Then, John takes us through AI evaluation tools and why we need them. Finally, NVIDIA is planning to move AI chip manufacturing to the US. Can they pull this off? 
 

Key takeaways:

  • 00:00 – Intro  
  • 00:56 – OpenAI o3 and o4 mini
  • 14:57 – Google Gemini on-prem
  • 23:43 – AI evaluation tools
  • 34:59 – NVIDIA's US chip manufacturing

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
