Is Manus a second DeepSeek moment? In episode 46 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang chats about all things Manus with Chris Hay, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Vyoma Gajjar. Then, the rise of vibe coding—what started as a joke has now become a reality. Next, we dive deep into the future of scaling laws. Finally, Perplexity is teaming up with Deutsche Telekom to release an AI phone—what’s the motivation here?

Tune in to today’s Mixture of Experts to find out more!

Key takeaways:

00:01 – Intro

00:37 – Manus

14:09 – Vibe coding

30:13 – Scaling laws

39:07 – Perplexity’s AI phone

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

