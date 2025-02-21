Is Manus a second DeepSeek moment? In episode 46 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang chats about all things Manus with Chris Hay, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Vyoma Gajjar. Then, the rise of vibe coding—what started as a joke has now become a reality. Next, we dive deep into the future of scaling laws. Finally, Perplexity is teaming up with Deutsche Telekom to release an AI phone—what’s the motivation here?
Tune in to today’s Mixture of Experts to find out more!
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
What’s the latest in quantum? Episode 45 of Mixture of Experts covers the quantum buzz, Model Context Protocol, CoreWeave’s IPO and Sesame AI’s voice companion.
IBM® Granite™ 3.2 is officially here. In episode 44 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang and experts Kate Soule, Maya Murad and Kaoutar El Maghraoui to debrief a few big AI announcements.
What is the hype with Deep Research? In episode 43 of Mixture of Experts, we cover Deep Research, OpenAI’s inference chip rumors, small vision language models (VLMs) and an AI agent job posting.
Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?
It has become a fundamental deep learning technique, particularly in the training process of foundation models used for generative AI. But, what is fine-tuning and how does it work?
In this tutorial, you will use IBM’s Docling and open-source IBM Granite vision, text-based embeddings and generative AI models to create a RAG system.
Explore IBM® Granite™, our family of open, performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications.
Build the future with quantum. IBM Quantum® offers access to the largest quantum computing fleet in the world through Qiskit.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
Go behind the scenes and screens of today's transformative leaders with Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, Transformers. From personal transformations to the transformative influences around them, Ann and her guests explore what it truly means to be transformers.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth through a course designed for business leaders such as yourself.